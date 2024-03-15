Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins epic against Gauff to join Swiatek in Indian Wells final

And then there were four. We've reached the semi-finals of both the men's and women's tournaments at Indian Wells, and the women will be the first to battle it out for spots in the final with Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20) both looking to do so.

Saturday, March 16th

11:09 CET - The schedule for the men's semi-finals has been confirmed, with the blockbuster clash between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) up first before home favourite Tommy Paul (26) faces Daniil Medvedev (28).

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz - 21:30 CET

Tommy Paul vs Daniil Medvedev - 23:00 CET

07:42 CET - Things went more predictably in the other semi-final, with world number one Iga Swiatek (22) winning 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour against Maria Kostyuk (21).

07:37 CET - The day has started in style for Maria Sakkari (28), who has just won a 185-minute epic against Coco Gauff (20) to secure her place in the Indian Wells final.

Gauff saved three match points in the second set to take it to a decider, but Sakkari kept her cool to prevail 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

07:30 CET - Hello and happy Saturday!

Friday, March 15th

23:50 CET - We are not far away from the women’s semi-finals at Indian Wells. Just after midnight, top seed Iga Swiatek (22) will take on Marta Kostyuk (21). At around 02:00 CET, third seed Coco Gauff (20) will face Maria Sakkari (28).

You can follow those matches through the links above or tune in to the Tennis Tracker again in the morning to catch up on the results.

22:57 CET - Sakkari (28) tends to flourish at Indian Wells, and alongside Iga Swiatek, is one of the five players to make three consecutive semi-finals at this event. Two years ago, she lost in the final to Swiatek, and last year, she fell at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka at this stage. This is her 10th WTA 1000 semi though, so she has plenty of experience. On the other hand, Gauff (20) is into the last four for the first time in California, becoming the youngest player to do just that since Bianca Andreescu in 2019 - who went on to win the whole thing. Good omen?

22:14 CET - Looking ahead to the other semi, Gauff (20) and Sakkari (28) have played each other seven times, with the latter leading the head-to-head 4-3. However, Gauff beat Sakkari on the two occasions they met last year, and two of the Greek's victories came when Gauff was just 17 years old. Recent results suggest Gauff has the advantage, but Sakkari does enjoy Indian Wells...

21:36 CET - Swiatek (22) has won Indian Wells once before back in 2022, and will be looking to reach yet another final in 'Tennis Paradise'. The world No.1 loves playing in California and is one of five players to reach the semi-finals here three times in a row. For Kostyuk (21), this is uncharted territory. The Ukrainian has never reached this stage of a WTA 1000 event before but will be desperate to go one step further and secure the biggest win of her career.

21:15 CET - The first semi-finalists, Swiatek (22) and Kostyuk (21), have faced off just once before, but that came on the Roland Garros clay back in 2021, with Swiatek coming out on top 6-3, 6-4. Swiatek will be the heavy favourite, but it should be a different type of contest on the hard courts of Indian Wells this time around, and both players, especially Kostyuk, are far more mature.

20:53 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the women's semi-finals at Indian Wells!

The action will begin with top seed Iga Swiatek (22) taking on Marta Kostyuk (21) at around 00:00 CET, and that will be followed up by a clash between third seed Coco Gauff (20) and ninth seed Maria Sakkari (28).