Tennis Tracker: Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev clash, Yuan outlasts Kasatkina

It's another blockbuster day at Indian Wells, with many of the world's top players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to seal their place in the last eight.

Thursday, March 14th

08:05 CET - Completing the quarter-final lineup on the women's side is China's Yue Yan (25), who extended her winning streak to nine matches after a gutsy 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over world number 13 Daria Kasatkina (26).

Maria Sakkari (28) also sealed her spot in the last eight for a third consecutive year, beating France's Diane Parry (21) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

07:50 CET - World number seven Holger Rune (20) has set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev (28) after the Dane battled back from a set down against Taylor Fritz (26) to defeat the American 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

00:08 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is through to the next round thanks to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov (32). He will face either Holger Rune (20) or Taylor Fritz (26), who face up later tonight from 02:00 CET.

Elsewhere in the night session, Yuan Yue (25) takes on Daria Kasatkina (26), a game you can follow with Flashscore later this evening.

Wednesday, March 13th

23:25 CET - The adventure of Novak Djokovic's slayer, Luca Nardi (20), is over as he has been beaten by American Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 6-3.

22:30 CET - A good start to the day for the home faithful in Indian Wells as Coco Gauff (20) is through to the next round thanks to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Belgium's Elise Mertens (28).

21:43 CET - Casper Ruud (25) is into the Indian Wells quarter-finals for the first time after a fierce battle with veteran Gael Monfils (37), eventually coming out on top 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4. It's a big win for the Norwegian, defeating a man who has been playing some great tennis of late.

21:04 CET - There has just been a huge upset in Indian Wells. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) has been stunned by Emma Navarro (22), suffering a shock 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 defeat at the hands of her American opponent.

It hasn't been easy for Sabalenka since her second Grand Slam triumph at the beginning of the year, with an early round loss in Dubai in addition to this defeat in California. For Navarro, it is undoubtedly the biggest win of her career.

19:10 CET - Play is now underway in California, with Casper Ruud (25) taking on Gael Monfils (37) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) up against Emma Navarro (22).

18:04 CET - First up, women's second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) faces Emma Navarro (22) at 19:00 CET before Coco Gauff (20) takes on Belgium's Elise Mertens (28) at 20:30 CET.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, play starts with Casper Ruud's (25) clash with Gael Monfils (37) at 19:00 CET, while the headline matches of Daniil Medvedev (28) against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Taylor Fritz (26) taking on Holger Rune (20) start later on in the night.

18:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our Tennis Tracker! Several of the world's top players booked their spots in the quarter-finals yesterday, and today we'll provide you with coverage of the second half of the round of 16 matches.

