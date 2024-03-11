Tennis Tracker: Djokovic suffers shock defeat to Nardi to crash out of Indian Wells

Updated
Gauff is making her mark on home turf
Gauff is making her mark on home turf
AFP
A number of the world's best players are in action on the final day of third-round matches at Indian Wells, with some even facing each other.

Tuesday, March 12th

09:39 CET - Speaking in the aftermath of his shock defeat, Djokovic said that he was surprised by his "really, really bad" level.

Read the full story here

08:18 CET - One of the sport's stars fell overnight on the women's side of the draw too, with Naomi Osaka (26) losing 7-5, 6-4 to Elise Mertens (28).

Catch up on all the WTA action here 

07:45 CET - Well, here's something we didn't expect to be writing this morning... Novak Djokovic (36) is heading home after suffering a shock 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to world number 123 Luca Nardi (20)!

It's hard to put into words just how big an upset that is. Nardi had lost in the second round of qualifying and only entered the main draw due to an injury to another player, and has now become the lowest-ranked player ever to beat Djokovic at a Masters 1000.

Read more here 

Monday, March 11th

23:59 CET - That's all from us here this evening but be sure to tune into the Tennis Tracker in the morning as we will be rounding up the rest of the overnight action.

23:10 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu (21) 6-3, 7-5.

On the men's side, French veteran Gael Monfils (37) came back to sensationally beat Cameron Norrie (28) 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 while Tommy Paul (26) defeated the in-form Ugo Humbert (25) 6-4, 6-4.

21:08 CET - On the ATP side of the tournament, Holger Rune (20) has cruised past Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to progress.

21:05 CET - Coco Gauff (19) continued to grow into her Indian Wells tournament with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over Lucia Bronzetti (25).

19:11 CET - Today's action is underway, with Coco Gauff (19) and Holger Rune (20) serving first in their respective matches. 

17:35 CET - What a night - or day, depending on where you are in the world - of action we have ahead of us, with a whole host of the world's best players taking to the court as they bid to move into the fourth round in California.

Here are the standout clashes and when they start:

Lucia Bronzetti vs Cocu Gauff - 19:00 CET

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune - 19:00 CET

Tommy Paul vs Ugo Humbert - 20:30 CET

Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka - 21:00 CET

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens - 22:30 CET

And that's just before the clock strikes midnight here in Europe!

17:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Indian Wells action!

Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu at Indian Wells, Osaka knocked out
Updated
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells after opening win
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
