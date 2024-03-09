Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing

The action at Indian Wells continues to come thick and fast, with another day of non-stop tennis. We will be keeping you up to date with all the results and news from California.

09:30 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28), Casper Ruud (25), Taylor Fritz (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) have all sealed their spots in the next round after straight-set victories.

09:18 CET - Notable winners on the women's side of the draw include Naomi Osaka (26), Maria Sakkari (28) and Elina Svitolina (29), while Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng (21) suffered a surprise 6-4, 6-3 loss to compatriot Yue Yuan (25).

08:20 CET - There have been a couple of shock results, as fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) exits the tournament after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to Anna Blinkova (25), while men's eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) was beaten 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2 by French veteran Gael Monfils (37).

08:10 CET - Good morning! There have been plenty of exciting matches played overnight, with Novak Djokovic (36) battling past Australian Aleksandar Vukic (27) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, while Aryna Sabalenka (25) saved four match points on the way to a thrilling 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(6) victory over Peyton Stearns (22).

23:16 CET - On the WTA side of the draw, Diane Parry (21) has shocked former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to progress.

23:11 CET - That is what you call an impressive display from exciting talent Arthur Fils (19) who has knocked out world number 23 Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-3, 6-4 to progress at Indian Wells.

22:31 CET - US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) produced a stunning comeback from 5-2 down in the deciding set against Clara Burel (22) to win an epic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

21:43 CET - Over on the men's side of the tournament, Ugo Humbert (25) has continued his recent fine form with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Patrick Kypson (24). Cameron Norrie (28) and Adrian Mannarino (35) are also through.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina (26) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) have secured wins, with the former defeating Oceane Dodin (27) 6-3, 7-6(5).

20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the third round, as her opponent Dayana Yastremska (23) was forced to retire with an injury after trailing 4-0 in the first set.

19:49 CET - The players are about to take to the court as second-round action in Indian Wells continues.

19:46 CET - Ahead of the start of play, Milos Raonic (33) has announced that he has had to pull out of his clash with Holger Rune (20) due to injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

18:25 CET - Good evening and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. It's sure to be another captivating day from Indian Wells, and up first are Coco Gauff (19), Emma Raducanu (21), Holger Rune (20) and the in-form Ugo Humbert (25).

A little later tonight, Novak Djokovic (36) makes his return to California for the first time since 2019, when he takes on Aleksandar Vukic (27) at 23:30 CET.

You can follow all the women's and men's action live at Flashscore