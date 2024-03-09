Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing
Novak Djokovic is through
Novak Djokovic is through
AFP, Flashscore
The action at Indian Wells continues to come thick and fast, with another day of non-stop tennis. We will be keeping you up to date with all the results and news from California.

09:30 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28), Casper Ruud (25), Taylor Fritz (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) have all sealed their spots in the next round after straight-set victories. 

09:18 CET - Notable winners on the women's side of the draw include Naomi Osaka (26), Maria Sakkari (28) and Elina Svitolina (29), while Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng (21) suffered a surprise 6-4, 6-3 loss to compatriot Yue Yuan (25). 

08:20 CET - There have been a couple of shock results, as fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) exits the tournament after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to Anna Blinkova (25), while men's eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) was beaten 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2 by French veteran Gael Monfils (37). 

08:10 CET - Good morning! There have been plenty of exciting matches played overnight, with Novak Djokovic (36) battling past Australian Aleksandar Vukic (27) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, while Aryna Sabalenka (25) saved four match points on the way to a thrilling 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(6) victory over Peyton Stearns (22). 

23:16 CET - On the WTA side of the draw, Diane Parry (21) has shocked former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to progress.

23:11 CET - That is what you call an impressive display from exciting talent Arthur Fils (19) who has knocked out world number 23 Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-3, 6-4 to progress at Indian Wells.

22:31 CET - US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) produced a stunning comeback from 5-2 down in the deciding set against Clara Burel (22) to win an epic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

21:43 CET - Over on the men's side of the tournament, Ugo Humbert (25) has continued his recent fine form with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Patrick Kypson (24). Cameron Norrie (28) and Adrian Mannarino (35) are also through.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina (26) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) have secured wins, with the former defeating Oceane Dodin (27) 6-3, 7-6(5).

20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) is through to the third round, as her opponent Dayana Yastremska (23) was forced to retire with an injury after trailing 4-0 in the first set.

19:49 CET - The players are about to take to the court as second-round action in Indian Wells continues.

19:46 CET - Ahead of the start of play, Milos Raonic (33) has announced that he has had to pull out of his clash with Holger Rune (20) due to injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

18:25 CET - Good evening and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. It's sure to be another captivating day from Indian Wells, and up first are Coco Gauff (19), Emma Raducanu (21), Holger Rune (20) and the in-form Ugo Humbert (25).

A little later tonight, Novak Djokovic (36) makes his return to California for the first time since 2019, when he takes on Aleksandar Vukic (27) at 23:30 CET.

You can follow all the women's and men's action live at Flashscore 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerIndian Wells ATP - SinglesIndian Wells WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz comes from behind to subdue Matteo Arnaldi in Indian Wells opener
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells after opening win
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Most Read
Football Tracker: Title challengers Girona defeat Osasuna to move back above Barcelona
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Havertz strikes late as Arsenal grab vital win over Brentford to move top of Premier League
Fernandes and Rashford penalties see Manchester United past wasteful Everton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings