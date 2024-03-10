Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev advance, Rublev falls to Lehecka

The third round of Indian Wells gets underway today, with some of the world's best players taking to the court in California. The Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and biggest news from Tennis Paradise.

09:40 CET - If you want to catch up on everything that happened yesterday and in the early hours of the morning, you can do so here.

07:55 CET - Plenty of big names did survive the night, with Jannik Sinner (22) beating Jan Lennard Struff (33), Alexander Zverev (26) winning against Tallon Griekspoor (27), Ben Shelton (21) prevailing in a titanic battle with Francisco Cerundolo (25).

WTA veterans Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) also moved into the next round in California.

07:30 CET - Good morning! It was a night full of drama at Indian Wells, with the big headline being that fifth seed Andrey Rublev (26) was knocked out by 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka (22), who won 6-4, 6-4.

A high seed lost on the women's side too, with world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32).

23:23 CET - In a repeat of their final in Dubai, Jasmine Paolini (28) edged past Anna Kalinskaya (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a gripping contest to continue her fine run of form and move into the fourth round of Indian Wells.

22:35 CET - Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) looked in imperious form as he crushed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-2, 6-3 in a pretty anti-climactic contest.

22:04 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) is the next man through, overcoming Alexander Bublik (26) 7-5, 6-0 after a very competitive first set. Meanwhile, Madison Keys (29) has been eliminated after a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Yulia Putintseva (29).

20:36 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is into the fourth round of Indian Wells after a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 triumph over a very underwhelming and disappointing Frances Tiafoe (26), whose tough season continues.

20:23 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has got her revenge against Linda Noskova (19) following defeat to her at the Australian Open, sealing a 6-4, 6-0 win over the Czech. Noskova led 4-2 in the first set, before Swiatek reeled off 10 games in a row to clinch the victory.

19:10 CET - Play is now underway in Indian Wells.

17:40 CET - Welcome back to yet another Tennis Tracker, and today, we have some mouthwatering clashes in store for you. Up first at 19:00 CET, Iga Swiatek (22) takes on the woman who knocked her out of the Australian Open, Linda Noskova (19), while Frances Tiafoe (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) go head-to-head.

A little later on this evening, Carlos Alcaraz (20) faces Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) in what could be a really intriguing encounter, while Jannik Sinner (22), Alex de Minaur (25) and Andrey Rublev (26) are all also in action.

Make sure you follow all the scores from the men's and women's side of the draw live with Flashscore.