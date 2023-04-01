Tennis Tracker: Sinner produces stunning comeback to secure maiden Grand Slam title

It’s the men’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with world number four Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) as both players look to secure a first title at Melbourne Park.

13:50 CET - The victory gives Jannik Sinner (22) his maiden Grand Slam trophy and he becomes the first-ever Italian to win either the men's or women's single title in Melbourne.

Match stats Flashscore

13:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) is the Australian Open champion! What a remarkable performance from the Italian fighting back from two sets down to outlast Daniil Medvedev (27) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in a modern day epic.

13:05 CET - What a turnaround on the Rod Laver Arena. Jannik Sinner (22) looks re-energised and Daniil Medvedev (27) appears to be struggling! The Italian has levelled the match at 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 sending the final into a fifth set.

12:05 CET - Game on! Jannik Sinner (22) takes a closely fought third set 6-4 to gain a foohold in the match. Can the Italian mount a Medvedev-like comeback and take this to a fifth?

Follow the fourth set with Flashscore here.

11:15 CET - The Russian third seed is putting on a clinic at Melbourne Park with another sparkling set of tennis. Jannik Sinner (22) showed some impressive resistance towards the back end, but Daniil Medvedev (27) is now just one set away from a second Grand Slam title.

Follow the third set with us here.

10:30 CET - What a start for Daniil Medvedev (27). The Russian has come out playing some brilliant and aggressive tennis, and is duly rewarded with a convincing 6-3 opening set.

Keep track of the match here.

09:40 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) have just walked out onto a raucous Rod Laver Arena, meaning we're just minutes away from the start of the match!

You can follow the opening set here.

08:45 CET - The two players have met a total of nine times with Daniil Medvedev (27) holding a 6-3 winning head-to-head record over the Italian. However, perhaps more importantly, Jannik Sinner (22) has won the last three meetings between the pair.

Last four H2H meetings Flashscore

08:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has battled through three gruelling five-setters en route to the final, including a stunning comeback victory over sixth seed Alexander Zverev (26) in the semi-finals.

Daniil Medvedev's last four results Flashscore

07:50 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Karen Khachanov (27) and Andrey Rublev (26) before outclassing 10-time champion Novak Djokovic (36) in the last-four with a ruthless display.

Jannik Sinner's last four results Flashscore

07:20 CET - The match itself isn’t due to get started until 09:30 CET, but don’t worry, we’ll provide you with plenty of preview content in the meantime to get you in the mood for what promises to be a fascinating clash.

07:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of the men’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with world number four Jannik Sinner (22) coming up against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) in a blockbuster final.