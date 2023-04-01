Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Rublev to set up Djokovic clash, Sabalenka into semi-finals

Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Rublev to set up Djokovic clash, Sabalenka into semi-finals
Jannik Sinner has been in great form in recent months.
AFP, Flashscore
It’s time for the quarter-finals at this year’s Australian Open, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) both in action on a star-studded day’s play in Melbourne.

15:26 CET - That will be all from us today. Make sure you tune in tomorrow for the last set of quarter-finals, as we get a step closer to finding out who will be our champions in Melbourne.

15:21 CET - It wasn't as straightforward as the scoreline suggests, but Jannik Sinner (22) has beaten Andrey Rublev (26) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final, and his first ever at the Australian Open. He now gets the unenviable task of facing 10-time champion Novak Djokovic next.

Thoughts go out to Rublev though, who played a really good match, but has remarkably fallen at the quarter-final stage for the 10th time in a row. His wait for a place in a Grand Slam semi-final goes on.

14:50 CET - After nearly two hours on court, Jannik Sinner (22) is leading Andrey Rublev (26) 6-4, 7-6(5). With time ticking past 00:50 in Melbourne, the Italian fourth seed will be keen to get the job done as soon as possible. 

You can follow the rest of the match with Flashscore here

12:30 CET - Aryna Sabalenka's serene progression through the draw continues after a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova. The Belarusian moves into the semi-finals having dropped just 16 games in the opening five rounds. 

11:00 CET - After a mammoth day session, we could be in for a very late finish! The night session will begin shortly with reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28). 

The second men's quarter-final of the day between Jannik Sinner (22) and Andrey Rublev (26) will then follow. 

10:35 CET - As he so often does, Novak Djokovic (36) finds some of his best tennis when he needs it most, battling past Taylor Fritz (26) in four sets 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. A record-extending 48th Grand Slam semi-final for the Serb!

09:12 CET - Fritz has levelled the match at one set apiece after saving seven break points to come out on top 6-4. Who takes it from here? 

08:15 CET - World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic (36) takes a marathon 84-minute opening set 7-6(3) against 12th seed Taylor Fritz (26). 

You can follow the rest of the match live here

07:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of today’s Australian Open! Play started just over four hours ago on the Rod Laver Arena, and world number three Coco Gauff (19) has sealed her place in the final four with a topsy-turvy 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk (21). 

The American will face either 2023 champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) or ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) in the sem-finals.

Tennis
Alcaraz gears up for Zverev examination in Melbourne as Medvedev takes on Hurkacz
Sabalenka's head-signing ritual works its charm again after Krejcikova demolition
Rafael Nadal set for February return from injury at Qatar Open
Aryna Sabalenka demolishes Barbora Krejcikova to set up Coco Gauff semi-final
Novak Djokovic extinguishes Taylor Fritz fire to reach Australian Open semi-final
Coco Gauff doesn't need to read coach's 'Winning Ugly' manual after scrappy victory
Coco Gauff grinds past Marta Kostyuk to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Yastremska put pressure of representing Ukraine aside in order to progress in Australia
