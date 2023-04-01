Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz eases into quarter-finals, impressive Zheng seals win

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz eases into quarter-finals, impressive Zheng seals win
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a first-ever Australian Open quarter-final.
AFP, Flashscore
It's the final day of fourth-round matches at this year's Australian Open, with several of the big names in both the men's and women's draw looking to seal their place in the quarter-finals later this week.

12:47 CET - And that's it from us today! Join us tomorrow for the first two men's and women's quarter-finals, with Novak Djokovic (36), Aryna Sabalenka (25), Coco Gauff (19) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action. It promises to be another excting day in Melbourne!

12:40 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) sweeps aside Oceane Dodin (27) 6-0, 6-3 to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final. The Chinese player will face unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the last eight. 

11:25 CET - The final fourth-round clash of the tournament sees 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) face Oceane Dodin (27). You can follow that match live with Flashscore here

11:22 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) moves into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time after a convincing three-set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic (24). Next up for the Spaniard is a mouthwatering clash with Alexander Zverev (26). 

10:34 CET - What a match! World number six Alexander Zverev (26) seals his place in the quarter-finals after a thrilling five-set win over 19th seed Cameron Norrie (28). The German survived a late comeback from the Brit to triumph 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3)

09:55 CET - Anna Kalinskaya's (25) dream run at the Australian Open continues after the unseeded Russian overcame Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-4, 6-2. Kalinskaya will play the winner of the match between 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) and Oceane Dodin (27) which gets underway shortly. 

Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) has taken the opening set 6-4 against Miomir Kecmanovic (24). You can follow that match here

09:30 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) and Cameron Norrie (28) are going the distance in Melbourne after the British number one took the fourth set 6-4. 

You can follow the rest of the match here. 

08:20 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) will face one another in the quarter-finals on Wednesday after both secured hard-fought wins over Nuno Borges (26) and Arthur Cazaux (21) respectively. 

07:35 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) is currently two sets to one up on Nuno Borges (26), while Alexander Zverev (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) lead Cameron Norrie (28) and Arthur Cazaux (21) respectively. 

On the women's side, Elina Svitolina (29) was forced to retire just three games into her match against Linda Noskova (19). The Czech, who knocked out world number one Iga Swiatek (22) in the previous round, will face qualifier Dayana Yastremska (23) in the quarter-finals after the Ukrainian produced a superb performance to defeat two-time champion Victoria Azarenka (34) 7-6, 6-4

07:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Australian Open action! Plenty of matches are well underway (with some already finished), so let's get you up to date on some of the major stories. 

Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down

