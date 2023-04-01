Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner

It’s a blockbuster men’s semi-finals day at the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) coming up against Alexander Zverev (26).

14:40 CET - Well, that will be that from an unbelievable day of tennis at the Australian Open. Our men's final is set. Make sure you tune in tomorrow morning for the women's final, as Aryna Sabalenka (25) goes in search of her second Grand Slam against Qinwen Zheng, who is in her first Grand Slam final. I cannot wait.

14:09 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27), how on earth you managed that?! The Russian has sealed a truly miraculous comeback from two sets down, clinching a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev (26) to reach his sixth Grand Slam final.

Medvedev looked in real trouble at two sets down, with his German opponent clearly on top. However, Medvedev upped his game, as the pair competed in a gruelling contest. After edging back-to-back tiebreaks, Zverev's level eventually dropped in the final set and Medvedev took advantage.

Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner (22) in the showpiece event on Sunday. The former will be targeting his second Grand Slam crown in what is his third Australian Open final, while the latter is aiming to win a maiden major on his first attempt.

13:30 CET - It wasn't going to end any other way was it? The never-say-die attitude of Daniil Medvedev (27) has seen him win the fourth set tiebreak to take his semi-final against Alex Zverev into a fifth and final set after being two sets down. Who is going to play Jannik Sinner on Sunday? We're about to find out.

12:37 CET - Well, well, well. Daniil Medvedev (27) has won the third set on a tiebreak, against the run of play a little. It looked like Alexander Zverev (26) was in control, but Medvedev does not want to go down without a fight. A big fourth set on the cards.

11:38 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is well on his way to a first-ever Australian Open final and just the second Grand Slam final of his career. The German sixth seed is 7-5, 6-3 up on Daniil Medvedev (27).

09:12 CET - The second semi-final of the day will be getting underway shortly between third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) and Alexander Zverev (26).

09:05 CET - Here are the match stats from that superb Jannik Sinner (22) performance. The Italian ended Novak Djokovic's 33-match unbeaten run in the Australian Open, and will face either Daniil Medvedev (27) or Alexander Zverev (26) in Sunday's showpiece.

Djokovic vs Sinner match stats Flashscore

08:15 CET - Wow. What a victory for Jannik Sinner (22). The fourth seed produces some of the best tennis of his young career to power past world number one Novak Djokovic (36) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. A first Grand Slam final for the Italian!

07:20 CET - Game on! Novak Djokovic (36) raises his level once again in a tiebreak to take the third set 7-6(6) after saving match point. Is a comeback on the cards?!

07:03 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of today’s Australian Open action! It’s men’s semi-final day in Melbourne and play between world number one Novak Djokovic (36) and fourth seed Jannik Sinner (22) has been underway for a little over two hours.

The Italian produced an inspired start on the Rod Laver Arena winning the opening two sets 6-1, 6-2 with the 10-time champion completely out of sorts. Djokovic has improved somewhat in the third, forcing a tiebreak as he looks to keep his chances of a record-extending 11th title alive.