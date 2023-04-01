Australian Open: Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Sinner applauds after the match
Sinner applauds after the match
Reuters
Australian Open organisers were breathing a sigh of relief as Tuesday's schedule concluded at the relatively 'early' time of just before 1.30am but scheduling issues were again on the agenda for the year's first Grand Slam.

Coco Gauff's clash with Marta Kostyuk ran for over three hours meaning Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz did not even get onto Rod Laver Arena until almost 5pm local time -- much later than they would have expected.

The Serbian top seed and his American opponent battled for close to four hours, meaning the evening session opener between Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova began two hours late at 9pm.

The fact that Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-3 in 71 minutes at least enabled men's fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev to start their duel at 10.30pm.

Sinner prevailed in straight sets so a repeat of last week's late show when Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori in a match that finished at 3.40am was avoided.

With Djokovic and Fritz locked in battle, Sabalenka said she and her opponent had been given the choice to move their match to the Margaret Court Arena, rather than Rod Laver.

"But we just decided to see how the Djokovic-Fritz match will go. If it's going to be too long, then we agreed for the possibility to be moved," the defending champion said.

"Novak won the third and fourth sets, so we just went on court as normal."

The 25-year-old said it was important for a quarter-final to be held on the main showcourt.

"Of course it would be much better to start at 7pm but you can't control other matches," Sabalenka added.

"I just tried to focus on myself and wait a bit longer. It's not that bad ... It is how it is and we have to adapt quickly to the conditions. We did it well."

NOT IDEAL

Djokovic said it was "not ideal" for Sinner and Rublev to go onto the court as late as they did but did not agree that he would have any sort of advantage for his clash with Sinner on Friday.

"We've seen in the past some late finishes. I know for the crowds and the tournament in a way it's kind of exciting to see a 4am finish, a 3am finish," Djokovic said.

"I was part of some of those. But it's definitely not fun for us. The good thing about the quarter-finalists on the men's (top) section (of the draw) is we have two days (off).

"So that's plenty of time to get a good sleep and recover."

It is a complicated procedure to keep fans, players and broadcasters happy and Djokovic said there is no easy fix for the scheduling issues that impact the Australian Open, French Open and US Open, where tickets are sold separately for day and evening sessions.

"Maybe scheduling less matches on the centre court, doing it in one session, which is most likely not going to happen because every session carries a lot of economical value for them," the Serb added.

"So of course they're going to communicate it and try it that way, try to get as many people for different sessions.

"You know, TV broadcasting channels have the biggest power. We know that. Which is not unusual because they are the ones that are giving us the stage, the platform to reach out to millions of people around the world, which is great for us."

Sinner admitted that at one stage on Tuesday, he did not know where his match was going to be played.

"But it's a huge pleasure to play quarters in a Grand Slam so doesn't really matter the court," he said. "Obviously when you play centre court it's more of a privilege because you can feel it, you know, with the walk-on and everything.

"In my mind I knew if I win I have two days off, which even if you potentially finish very late, you can recover. But in this moment, you don't watch the clock."

Mentions
Australian Open 2024TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikRublev AndreyDjokovic NovakFritz TaylorSabalenka ArynaKrejcikova BarboraGauff CocoKostyuk Marta
Related Articles
Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove ahead of quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner powers past Andrey Rublev to set up Novak Djokovic showdown
Updated
Alcaraz gears up for Zverev examination in Melbourne as Medvedev takes on Hurkacz
Sabalenka's head-signing ritual works its charm again after Krejcikova demolition
Rafael Nadal set for February return from injury at Qatar Open
Aryna Sabalenka demolishes Barbora Krejcikova to set up Coco Gauff semi-final
Novak Djokovic extinguishes Taylor Fritz fire to reach Australian Open semi-final
Updated
Coco Gauff doesn't need to read coach's 'Winning Ugly' manual after scrappy victory
Coco Gauff grinds past Marta Kostyuk to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Rublev to set up Djokovic clash, Sabalenka into semi-finals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Australia's Mitchell Duke to miss Uzbekistan game with injury, says coach Arnold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings