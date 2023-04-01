High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev
High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev
Sinner beat Djokovic twice in 11 days last year
Sinner beat Djokovic twice in 11 days last year
Reuters
Jannik Sinner (22) seemed to have Novak Djokovic's (36) number at the end of last year when he beat the Serb twice in 11 days but the Italian knows facing the world number one in the Australian Open semi-finals is the acid test of his Grand Slam ambitions.

Sinner is as close as he has ever come to winning a major, having also reached the semis of Wimbledon last year, where he was beaten handily by Djokovic.

Motoring through the Melbourne Park draw without dropping a set, Sinner has shown both patience and power to send his rivals packing. He also showed no shortage of resilience to beat Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev (26) in the last round.

But he will need power, patience, resilience and a whole lot more on Friday if he is to defeat Djokovic, who is looking to move past Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam crowns by winning an 11th Australian Open title.

Recent head-to-head
Flashscore

The Serb lost to Sinner in the group stage of the ATP Finals in November, and while he turned the tables on the Italian in the final, he then lost to him again in their singles match-up at the Davis Cup.

Sinner tasted yet another victory against Djokovic in the Davis Cup doubles as Italy won the title for the first time in nearly 50 years.

After putting Rublev to the sword on Tuesday, Sinner said he felt "lucky" to be facing Djokovic again in the final match of the day session on Rod Laver Arena.

"This is one of the biggest tournaments in the world; happy that I can play against the number one in the world - he's won here sometimes - but it's going to be tough," he said.

"The only thing I can control is that I will give 100% and fight for every ball. We'll see what the outcome will be."

Daniil Medvedev faces Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals
Reuters

The other semi-final on Friday pits 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev (27) against big-serving Alexander Zverev (26) in the night session.

Medvedev, who is looking to book his place in a third Melbourne final in four years, has won 11 of his 18 matches against his German opponent but the Russian's fitness is being tested to the fullest.

The third seed has won only one match in straight sets so far, and after an epic five-set quarter-final victory over Hubert Hurkacz (26) on Wednesday he said he felt "destroyed."

Zverev sent out a statement of intent with a clinical win over second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) - his first over a top-five rival at a major - and is hoping for a reversal of fortunes after losing five of their last six meetings.

"He has been kicking my ass in recent matches. I'm hoping that this will be the place that changes," Zverev said.

"I hope I can get some support in the match."

Recent head-to-head
Flashscore

Follow the men's semi-finals on Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikDjokovic NovakZverev AlexanderMedvedev DaniilAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Alcaraz gears up for Zverev examination in Melbourne as Medvedev takes on Hurkacz
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Yastremska happy to avoid qualifiers after stunning Australian Open run ends
Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
Zheng downs Yastremska to book maiden Grand Slam final berth at Australian Open
Updated
Gauff hurting but proud of achievement after Melbourne semi-final loss
Superb Sabalenka battles past Gauff to reach Australian Open final
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Aryna Sabalenka out for vengeance in Australian Open showdown with Coco Gauff
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings