Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the next round

The big hitters start their Indian Wells campaigns today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Elena Rybakina (24) in action. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and updates from California.

09:07 CET - A couple of other notable results to bring you from Indian Wells, with world number 17 Karen Khachanov (27) falling to a surprise 6-1, 7-5 defeat to Thiago Seyboth Wild (23).

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, Madison Keys (29) saved two match points on the way to a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4) victory over Hailey Baptiste (22).

08:15 CET - Sixth seed Ons Jabeur (29) has been dumped out of the tournament after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to American Katie Volynets (22). Avoiding a similar fate, Beatriz Haddad Maia (27), Jasmine Paolini (28) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) are all through to the next round.

08:05 CET - On the men's side of the draw, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Ben Shelton (21) both battled back from a set down to overcome Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Jakub Mensik (18) respectively, while Frances Tiafoe (26) eased past Dusan Lajovic (33) 6-3, 6-3.

02:35 CET - In other results from Indian Wells, Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Marta Kostyuk (21) both reached the next round, while Sofia Kenin (25) was eliminated.

00:58 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the next player through to the next round, soaring past Lucas Pouille (30) 6-3, 6-2.

00:54 CET - Some really disappointing news just breaking from Indian Wells. Defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) has had to withdraw from the tournament due to the same illness that saw her also pull out of her quarter-final in Dubai just over two weeks ago. It's a big shame to see her not participate this week.

00:36 CET - Andy Murray (36) has been dumped out of Indian Wells after a 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). The Brit went toe-to-toe with the world No.4 in the first set, squandering four set points. However, he was unable to maintain his level as the Russian eventually ran away with the contest.

00:29 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) was made to work in the second set, but eventually won 6-1, 7-5 against Nao Hibino (29).

23:43 CET - After a competitive opening set, Iga Swiatek (22) has beaten Danielle Collins (30) 6-3, 6-0 to move into the next round. Alexander Zverev (26) has also progressed, overcoming Christopher O'Connell (29) 6-4, 6-4.

22:22 CET - Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber (36) has secured her best win since returning from maternity leave at the start of the year, defeating world No.10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) in a brilliant contest 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

21:36 CET - Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's (22) scintillating form this season shows no sign of relenting, with the Italian dispatching of Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-0. Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has also picked up a victory, easing past Constant Lestienne (31) 6-4, 6-1.

21:10 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) has continued where he left off after his title in Acapulco last week, crushing Taro Daniel (31) 6-1, 6-2 in exactly an hour. Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) has also cruised through following a 6-0, 6-2 drubbing of Bernard Pera (29).

19:58 CET - Play in California is due to get underway in the next five minutes or so, with Jannik Sinner (22), Alex de Minaur (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) kicking off a star-studded day of action.

19:00 CET - Welcome back to another edition of the Tennis Tracker. Today, we have a real feast of action for you from Indian Wells, including several star names. Up first, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) and Alex de Minaur (25) faces Taro Daniel (31).

A little after that, Andrey Rublev (26) plays Andy Murray (36), while Alexander Zverev (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take to the court.

There are a number of high-quality affairs on the women's side, with Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Angelique Kerber (36) locking horns as Iga Swiatek (22) and Danielle Collins (30) go head to head.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Elena Rybakina (24) are also beginning their title defences in the early hours of Saturday morning.

