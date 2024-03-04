Tennis Tracker: Boulter outlasts Kostyuk in San Diego final, Baez wins Santiago title

Katie Boulter celebrating her title win in San Diego
Katie Boulter celebrating her title win in San Diego
AFP, Flashscore
After tournaments in San Diego and Santiago came to a conclusion overnight, there's a brief lull in proceedings before one of tennis' most prestigious events, Indian Wells, gets underway on Wednesday.

09:52 CET - After Rafael Nadal (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) played against one another in the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas yesterday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was full of praise for his "amazing" compatriot. 

You can read more about Nadal's comments here.

08:20 CET - Before focus switches to Indian Wells, there are a couple of important results to bring you from overnight. 

Katie Boulter (27) secured the biggest title of her career after battling back from a set down to overcome Marta Kostyuk (21) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the San Diego final. The Brit now moves into the top 30 for the first time ahead of the Sunshine Double. 

Meanwhile, in Santiago, Sebastian Baez (23) clinched a second successive title after a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo (26). The Argentine moves into the top 20 after a ninth consecutive victory. 

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis, with qualification taking place for one of the year's biggest events - Indian Wells. 

