Tennis Tracker: Boulter outlasts Kostyuk in San Diego final, Baez wins Santiago title

After tournaments in San Diego and Santiago came to a conclusion overnight, there's a brief lull in proceedings before one of tennis' most prestigious events, Indian Wells, gets underway on Wednesday.

09:52 CET - After Rafael Nadal (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) played against one another in the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas yesterday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was full of praise for his "amazing" compatriot.

You can read more about Nadal's comments here.

08:20 CET - Before focus switches to Indian Wells, there are a couple of important results to bring you from overnight.

Katie Boulter (27) secured the biggest title of her career after battling back from a set down to overcome Marta Kostyuk (21) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the San Diego final. The Brit now moves into the top 30 for the first time ahead of the Sunshine Double.

Meanwhile, in Santiago, Sebastian Baez (23) clinched a second successive title after a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo (26). The Argentine moves into the top 20 after a ninth consecutive victory.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis, with qualification taking place for one of the year's biggest events - Indian Wells.