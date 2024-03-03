Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam

Indian Wells is just around the corner but we have three tournaments to wrap up before we turn our attention to it along with a special exhibition match, with finals in Austin, San Diego and Santiago all being played tonight along with the Netflix Slam between Rafael (37) Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz (20).

23:56 CET - Perhaps it’s not a huge surprise that the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas between Rafael Nadal (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) went deep into its third set before Alcaraz edged it 3-6, 6-4, 14-12. You couldn't write it... or could you?

23:50 CET - There is one final underway and one yet to come tonight. In Santiago, Alejandro Tabilo (26) is taking on Sebastian Baez (23) for the Chile Open crown.

Shortly, Marta Kostyuk (21) will play Katie Boulter (27) for the title in San Diego.

23:35 CET - China's Yuan Yue (25) has claimed the ATX Open title in Austin after beating her compatriot Wang Xiyu (22) 6-4, 7-6(4).

22:23 CET - As Rafael Nadal (37) makes his return to action against Carlos Alcaraz (20), he has also been speaking ahead of next week's Indian Wells where he is keen to avoid injury.

22:12 CET - Yuan Yue (25) is one set away from winning in Austin after taking the first set 6-4 against Wang Xiyu (22).

21:51 CET - Meanwhile in Austin, it is final time in an all-Chinese affair between Xiyu Wang (22) and Yue Yuan (25).

21:45 CET - It is almost time for a highly anticipated match between Spain's finest as Carlos Alcaraz (20) takes on the returning Rafael Nadal (37) in a first-ever live match on Netflix.

17:15 CET - The big early morning news was Alex De Minaur (25) retaining his Acapulco crown against Casper Ruud (25). You can read more about that here.

17:05 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight's tennis! There is a lot to look forward to this evening but a lot of the action will be late, at least from where we are.

From 21:00 CET, the Austin final will be contested by Wang Xiyu (22) and Yuan Yue (25).

Just after, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Rafa Nadal (37) will go head-to-head live on Netflix.

At 23:00 CET, Alejandro Tabilo (26) faces Sebastian Baez (23) for the title in Santiago.

Then from midnight, the San Diego crown will be settled as Marta Kostyuk (21) faces Katie Boulter (27).