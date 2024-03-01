Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert

As we approach the business end of tournaments in Asia and across the water in the Americas, players continue to find their form ahead of the first Masters series event of the year in Indian Wells next week. Follow our Tennis Tracker throughout the day for all the latest results and news from the tennis world.

23:45 CET - There’s more quarter-final action to come from Santiago, San Diego and Austin overnight but the main event will be the semi-finals in Acapulco.

At 02:00 CET Jack Draper (22) will take on Alex De Minaur (25). Later on at 03:30 CET, it’s an all-Scandinavian clash as second seed Holger Rune (20) plays Casper Ruud (25).

Tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow morning to catch up on all those results.

23:34 CET - Rounding up some ladies’ results and first to Austin where Xiyu Wang (22) is into the last four after her quarter-final opponent Danielle Collins (30) retired hurt.

While over in San Diego, Katie Boulter (27) has progressed to the semi-finals by beating Donna Vekic (27) 6-4, 6-3.

23:25 CET - Two more quarter-finals have wrapped up in Santiago with Pedro Martinez (26) and Alejandro Tabilo (26) both booking their spots in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Jarry (28) is taking on Corentin Moutet (24) in the last quarter.

21:35 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (27) has come back to beat Diane Parry (21) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first quarter-final in Austin, Texas.

20:09 CET - The first quarter-final at the ATP’s Chile Open has gone the way of second seed Sebastian Baez (23), who beat Jaume Munar (26) 6-4, 6-4.

19:55 CET - The WTA action for the night is now underway, with the first match to begin being Anhelina Kalinina (27) vs Diane Parry (21) in Austin. It's currently at the start of the second set with the latter winning the first.

In just over half an hour the first San Diego quarter-final, between Donna Vekic (27) and Katie Boulter (27), will get started.

19:03 CET - As did the first, the second semi-final in Dubai has gone the way of the underdog, with Ugo Humbert (25) beating world number four Daniil Medvedev (28) 7-5, 6-3 to set up a title decider with Alexander Bublik (26).

17:04 CET - In the second semi-final in Dubai, top seed Daniil Medvedev (28) is taking on Ugo Humbert (25).

Follow the match live here.

16:40 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) is into the Dubai decider after Andrey Rublev (26) was controversially disqualified for abusing a line judge with Bublik narrowly leading the match 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5. We were so close to the end before the Russian blew up.

15:13 CET - The first set of the first semi-final in Dubai has just about gone the way of Andrey Rublev (26), with the Russian winning it 7-6 against Alexander Bublik (26).

09:43 CET - To today's action and we start in Dubai where Andrey Rublev (26) looks for a first title of the year as he takes on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (26).

Their last meeting came at Wimbledon and they played out a five-set thriller with Rublev edging the grand slam tie - are we set for a similar encounter today?

Follow it right here from around 14:00 CET with Flashscore.

09:40 CET - Meanwhile, over in Austin, there was a huge upset with second seed and former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens (31) was dumped out of the tournament by world number 485 Anastasija Sevastova (33) 6-3, 6-2.

In San Diego, Emma Navarro (22) kept up her good run with a battling win over Katerina Siniakova (27) in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

09:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to another Tennis Tracker as we get set for a busy day of action. Before we set you up for the day, let us serve you the action from overnight in Acapulco.

Second seed Holger Rune (20) made his way into the next round with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 victory over Dominik Koepfer (29). Rune will face Casper Ruud (25) in tonight's semi-final, after the Norwegian battled past USA's Ben Shelton (24) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The other semi-final will Britain's Jack Draper (22) face Australian world number nine Alex de Minaur (25) after Draper dispatched Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 6-2, 6-2 and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) was defeated by De Minaur 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.