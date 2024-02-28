Tennis Tracker: Medvedev battles through in Dubai, Humbert eases past Murray

Humbert is into the Dubai quarters

It’s another jam-packed day on the tennis front, with plenty of big names taking to the court in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin.

18:17 CET - Top seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has sealed his place in the Dubai quarter-finals after coming from a set down to battle past Lorenzo Sonego (28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

17:30 CET - A ruthless display from Sebastian Korda (23) has seen the American breeze past Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) 6-1, 6-0 in just 45 minutes.

16:23 CET - A surprise result to bring you from Dubai, with last week's champion in Doha, Karen Khachanov (27), losing a mammoth three-set battle to Czech Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-4.

14:47 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) has coasted past Andy Murray (36) to reach the Dubai quarter-finals, defeating the three-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and a half.

13:21 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) is also through in Dubai after battling past Tallon Griekspoor (27) in two tight sets, 7-6(8), 7-6(2).

12:44 CET - A straightforward victory in the end for Andrey Rublev (26), with the Russian sealing a routine 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Arthur Cazaux (21).

11:08 CET - The day's play in Dubai is due to get underway shortly, with world number five and second seed Andrey Rublev (26) taking on France's in-form Arthur Cazaux (21).

You can follow that match with Flashscore here.

08:59 CET - Some other results to bring you from the WTA tournament in Austin include third seed Danielle Collins (30) beating Olivia Gadecki (21) 7-5, 6-3 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) battling past Peyton Stearns (22) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

08:10 CET - Over in San Diego, Dayana Yastremska (23) and Donna Vekic (27) booked their spots in the next round, while Leylah Fernandez (21) was forced to retire against Tatjana Maria (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) fell to Anna Blinkova (25).

07:48 CET - There’s plenty of overnight action to bring you up to date with, including wins for Holger Rune (20), Casper Ruud (25), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Frances Tiafoe (26) in Acapulco.

There was, however, a major shock in Mexico, with world number six and top seed Alexander Zverev (26) dumped out by fellow German Daniel Altmaier (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today’s tennis, with tournaments in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin all well underway!