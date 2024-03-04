Andrey Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Dubai ATP - Singles
  4. Andrey Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
Andrey Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
Andrey Rublev in action in Dubai
Andrey Rublev in action in Dubai
Reuters
Andrey Rublev (26) will retain the ranking points and prize money earned at the Dubai Tennis Championships, despite getting defaulted from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct, after an appeal to the ATP.

Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official appeared to accuse him of using an obscenity, while he yelled at the line judge during his semi-final with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (26) on Friday.

"The appeals committee concluded that, beyond forfeiting the match, customary penalties associated with a default – namely loss of rankings points and prize money for the entire tournament – would be disproportionate in this case," the ATP said in a statement on Monday.

Bublik lead 6-7, 7-6, 6-5 at the time, and was awarded the win despite saying that he was happy to continue, and went on to lose the final against France's Ugo Humbert (25).

Rublev's fine of $36,400 for the code violation remains in place after the appeal, which took into consideration testimonies from players and officials and a review of video and audio material.

Mentions
TennisDubai ATP - SinglesRublev AndreyBublik AlexanderHumbert Ugo
Related Articles
In-form Ugo Humbert eases past Alexander Bublik to capture Dubai title
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Daniil Medvedev beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to cruise into Dubai semi-finals
Show more
Tennis
Rafael Nadal hails 'amazing' Carlos Alcaraz after exhibition defeat
Yuan Yue beats compatriot Wang Xiyu in Austin to capture first WTA title
Katie Boulter comes from behind to beat Marta Kostyuk in WTA San Diego final
Tennis Tracker: Boulter outlasts Kostyuk in San Diego final, Baez wins Santiago title
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Rafael Nadal in made-for-Netflix exhibition
Nadal hopes to leave Indian Wells unscathed with focus on clay-court season
Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
WTA roundup: Boulter & Kostyuk claim shock wins over Navarro & Pegula in San Diego semis
Most Read
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United
Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings