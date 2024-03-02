In-form Ugo Humbert eases past Alexander Bublik to capture Dubai title

In-form Ugo Humbert eases past Alexander Bublik to capture Dubai title
Reuters
Fifth seed Ugo Humbert (25) produced a near-flawless performance to outclass Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) 6-4, 6-3 and capture the Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday for his second trophy this season.

By lifting the title, the Frenchman became only the third player in the professional era to win his first six tour-level finals, matching the achievement of Latvia's Ernests Gulbis and Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

The in-form Marseille champion edged a tight opening set when seventh seed Bublik fired a double fault in the 10th game as he chanced his arm and attempted a big second serve in a desperate attempt to hold.

Left-hander Humbert, who took out top seed and Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final, showcased his superb defensive skills to earn a chance to break in the next set and pounced for a 3-1 lead when Bublik found the net.

He unleashed a monster forehand to go 5-2 up before holding his nerve two games later to save a breakpoint and close out the contest on his second championship point with a passing winner.

Key match stats
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisDubai ATP - SinglesBublik AlexanderHumbert Ugo
Tennis
WTA roundup: Collins forced to retire from Austin quarter-final, Pegula wins in San Diego
Tennis Tracker: Humbert beats Bublik to claim Dubai crown, semis begin in the Americas
Ruud outlasts Rune in physical battle to join De Minauar in Acapulco final
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins controls third set to reach Austin quarters
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert
ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset in Dubai, Medvedev and Rublev progress
