In-form Ugo Humbert eases past Alexander Bublik to capture Dubai title

Fifth seed Ugo Humbert (25) produced a near-flawless performance to outclass Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) 6-4, 6-3 and capture the Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday for his second trophy this season.

By lifting the title, the Frenchman became only the third player in the professional era to win his first six tour-level finals, matching the achievement of Latvia's Ernests Gulbis and Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

The in-form Marseille champion edged a tight opening set when seventh seed Bublik fired a double fault in the 10th game as he chanced his arm and attempted a big second serve in a desperate attempt to hold.

Left-hander Humbert, who took out top seed and Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final, showcased his superb defensive skills to earn a chance to break in the next set and pounced for a 3-1 lead when Bublik found the net.

He unleashed a monster forehand to go 5-2 up before holding his nerve two games later to save a breakpoint and close out the contest on his second championship point with a passing winner.