Tennis Tracker: Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells, Murray moves into second round

It's one of the biggest days on the tennis calendar with Indian Wells, right up there with the sport's biggest tournaments, getting underway, and those in action on the first day include Andy Murray (36), Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33).

11:54 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) said she feels right at home at Indian Wells as she returns to the tournament where she earned her first WTA title.

11:44 CET - World number four Daniil Medvedev (28) said he was excited about competing at the Paris Olympics and will follow the rules as a neutral athlete after the sport's governing body announced its stance on players from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday.

09:11 CET - Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) will begin his title defence tomorrow, and says he's feeling fully fit for it after picking up an ankle injury in Brazil.

07:53 CET - It was a happier night for another legend of the game, with Andy Murray (36) moving into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over David Goffin (33).

A number of matches, including Caroline Wozniacki's (33) and Venus Williams' (43), had to be suspended and pushed into today due to rain. The former is 7-6, 0-1 up and the latter is level at 1-1 in the first set.

07:49 CET - Well, a lot has happened since we bid you good night, with the major news being that Rafael Nadal (37) has pulled out of Indian Wells in another setback to his comeback. The Spaniard says he's not yet ready for the demands of tournament tennis.

23:48 CET - It has been a bad day for the Brits so far, and currently on court is Andy Murray (36), as he takes on Belgian David Goffin.

Make sure you follow that match live with Flashscore, and tune in tomorrow morning for all the overnight results from Indian Wells!

23:46 CET - Following her maiden WTA 500 win last week in San Diego, Katie Boulter (27) has suffered a shock first-round defeat in Indian Wells, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (32).

22:41 CET - In other news, the International Tennis Federation have confirmed that Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals.

22:37 CET - Jack Draper (22) has been knocked out of Indian Wells, suffering a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Christopher O'Connell (29).

22:05 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) reached the second round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Marcos Giron (30), while Tatjana Maria (36) overcame Arantxa Rus (33) 7-6(5), 6-2.

21:40 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is the first person through in Indian Wells, crushing Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-1, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber (36) also sailed into the next round after easing past Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4.

20:02 CET - Play is just about to start on both the men's and women's sides in the first round at Indian Wells.

17:22 CET - It's the veterans who are stealing the spotlight on the first day of action in California, with the following being the standout clashes:

Angelique Kerber vs Petra Martic (20:00 CET)

Andy Murray vs David Goffin (23:00 CET)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Lin Zhu (23:00 CET)

17:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of Indian Wells!