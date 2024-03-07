Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Monfils into second round at Indian Wells, Pliskova out

Indian Wells is up and running, and while Rafael Nadal (37) may have pulled out, there are still plenty of stars in action on its second day.

09:10 CET - In other news, Novak Djokovic (36) has hinted that he could still be playing in 2028 as he searches for an elusive gold medal at the Olympic Games. 

Read more about that here.

08:23 CET - On the men's side of the tournament, there were overnight victories for Gael Monfils (37), Roman Safiullin (26), Borna Coric (27) and Arthur Fils (19).

Australian Jordan Thompson (29), winner in Los Cabos last month, was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Juncheng Shang (19), while Milos Raonic (33) continued his 100% record in the opening round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over beat Sumit Nagal (26). 

08:08 CET - There are plenty of results to bring you up to date with after a packed schedule overnight, with Naomi Osaka (26) easing past Sara Errani (36) 6-3, 6-1 and Anna Blinkova (25) beating in-form Karolina Pliskova (31) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Other notable matches in the women's draw include Nao Hibino (29) overcoming Venus Williams (43) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens (30) defeating Mayar Sherif (27) 7-5, 6-3

23:39 CET - And that is a wrap for the night from us! We will be back early tomorrow as the first round at Indian Wells continues overnight.

Legendary player Venus Williams (43) is currently in action and heading towards victory against Japan's Nao Hibino (29). Also overnight on the WTA tour, Naomi Osaka (26) continues her comeback as she takes on Sara Errani (36).

Be sure to tune in again tomorrow for those results and more.

23:10 CET - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (33) is safely through to the second round after a 7-6 (6), 6-1 win over Lin Zhu (30).

Danielle Collins (30) is also through after edging Erika Andreeva (19) 7-6(3), 7-6(6).

Over on the men's side, Dusan Lajovic (33) has knocked Emil Ruusuvuori (24) out with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

22:20 CET - Over on the ATP side, we have two results to bring you. Stan Wawrinka (38) has been knocked out at the first attempt with a 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 2-6 defeat to Tomas Machac (23). 

Finally, Lorenzo Sonego (28) has cruised into the second round with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic (24)

22:01 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) produced a controlled if not spectacular display to progress to the Indian Wells second round. She committed eight double faults and her performance was erratic at times but even so, she had more than enough to defeat qualifier Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-2, 6-3.

Elsewhere on the WTA side of the tournament, Lucia Bronzetti (25) beat Magdalena Frech (26) 6-2, 6-4 and Katerina Siniakova (27) defeated Greet Minnen (26) 7-5, 7-6 (6-3)

21:39 CET - Simona Halep (32) will make her first competitive appearance since winning an appeal over a doping suspension as she accepted a wildcard into this month's Miami Open.

Read more about that here.

19:55 CET - Playing is getting underway imminently at Indian Wells and we're starting things off with two Grand Slam champions, with Stan Wawrinka (38) in action against Tomas Mahac (23) and Emma Raducanu (21) facing Rebeka Masarova (24). 

18:16 CET - The day may have begun on a disappointing note in California with Rafael Nadal (37) withdrawing from the tournament, but there's still plenty to be excited about heading into day two, including:

Stan Wawrinka (38) vs Tomas Machac (23) - 20:00 CET

Emma Raducanu (21) vs Rebeka Masarova (24) - 20:00 CET

Venus Williams (43) vs Nao Hibino (29) - 21:30 CET, continued from yesterday 

Naomi Osaka (26) vs Sara Errani (36) - 23:00 CET

18:12 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of Indian Wells! 

