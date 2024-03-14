Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance

In one of the best days on the tennis calendar, all four men's and women's quarter-finals were played on a jam-packed day of tennis at Indian Wells.

09:29 CET - Alcaraz said he surprised himself by staying focused despite being stung on the forehead at Indian Wells on Thursday after the Spaniard's quarter-final against Zverev was interrupted by a swarm of bees.

"It was a really important game for me. I surprised myself that I stayed focus on the match, not on the bees," he said.

Read the full story here

08:10 CET - She wasn't at her best, but Coco Gauff (20) moved into the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Yuan Yue (25) and will next face Maria Sakkari (28), who won 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 against Emma Navarro (22).

Read more here

08:03 CET - Happy Friday! You've almost made it to the weekend and what a weekend it will be for tennis fans, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) shaking off a bee sting (yes, really) overnight to beat Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 6-1 and set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner (22).

Read more about the Spaniard's victory and the rest of the men's quarter-finals here.

Thursday, March 14th

23:48 CET - A pretty interesting turn of events in the match between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Alexander Zverev (26), which has been paused after two games because of an invasion of bees onto court. Follow that game now.

Elsewhere, Yue Yuan (25) and Coco Gauff (20) are underway in the first set - a game you can keep track of here.

23:08 CET - Tommy Paul (26) has claimed a seriously impressive victory, beating Casper Ruud (25) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to reach his second Masters 1000 semi-final. The American is playing some really top tennis on home soil.

21:47 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is into the semi-finals in Indian Wells, with her opponent Caroline Wozniacki (33) unfortunately having to retire with the Pole leading 6-4, 1-0.

20:35 CET - Who will be able to stop Jannik Sinner (22) in 2024? The Australian Open champion has notched up another win, cruising past Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-3, 6-3 to continue his sensational unbeaten run. Up next: a potential clash with Carlos Alcaraz (20) in the semi-finals...

20:18 CET - Our first result of the day is in from Indian Wells where Marta Kostyuk (21) has beaten Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-0, 7-5 to make her way into the semi-finals - her first in a Masters series.

19:35 CET - A piece of news to bring you away from the court, with reports suggesting that the ATP and WTA tours are pushing ahead with talks to merge the media and commercial rights of the sport.

A potential deal coul be valued at around 3 billion pounds ($3.84 billion).

Read more about that here.

19:10 CET - We're now underway at Indian Wells, as a mouthwatering day of action begins with Jannik Sinner (22) against Jiri Lehecka (22) and Anastasia Potapova (22) facing Marta Kostyuk (21). Buckle up and enjoy the ride...

18:10 CET - Play starts in California in less than an hour with world number three Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Czech Jiri Lehecka (22) at 19:00 CET. The first women's quarter-final of the day gets underway at the same time, with Marta Kostyuk (21) coming up against Anastasia Potapova (22).

Follow Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki from 20:30 CET.

Follow Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz from 23:00 CET.

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! It promises to be an eventful one as we approach the business end of proceedings at Indian Wells.