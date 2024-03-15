Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev
Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev
A swarm of bees forced the players off the court
A swarm of bees forced the players off the court
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) said he surprised himself by staying focused despite being stung on the forehead at Indian Wells on Thursday after the Spaniard's quarter-final against Alexander Zverev (26) was interrupted by a swarm of bees.

The world number two was serving in the third game of the match when the bees descended upon him. The 20-year-old tried swatting them away with his racket but eventually ran for cover after being stung.

Alcaraz, who emerged with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to keep his title defence on track, said the bees were all over him.

"I saw some bees around but I thought it was just a few of them, just not too many," he told reporters.

"But I saw the sky and there was thousands flying, stuck in my hair, going to me. It was crazy. I tried to stay away from them, but it was impossible."

Play resumed after an hour and 48 minutes, during which a beekeeper was called to control the situation.

"When we stepped on court, there were a few bees in the corner, it was bothering us. We couldn't start playing again. When we decided to warm up a bit to see how it goes, I was hitting some balls and seeing some bees around me," Alcaraz said.

"I couldn't stay focused on the ball, I was focused on the bees and tried to (keep them) away. That's why we stopped a few more times before the match began again.

"After that, we decided to warm up and I saw that the bees weren't around anymore. I tried not to think about them anymore.

"It was a really important game for me. I surprised myself that I stayed focus on the match, not on the bees."

American Coco Gauff, who was also in action late in the day, said she was relieved to avoid the invasion.

"That's the craziest thing I've ever seen happen at a tennis court," Gauff said.

"Hopefully it will never happen again, at least not to me."

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosZverev Alexander
Related Articles
Alcaraz overcomes bee invasion to set up semi-final clash with Sinner at Indian Wells
Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka
Alcaraz and Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarters, Tsitsipas knocked out
Show more
Tennis
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Marta Kostyuk holds off Anastasia Potapova to reach Indian Wells semi-finals
Men's and women's tennis tours reportedly advance talks to merge commercial rights
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
China to host Davis Cup finals group stage matches for first time
Coco Gauff targeting Grand Slams and gold medals as she hits her 20s
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Europa League roundup: Schick heroics marks remarkable Leverkusen comeback to beat Qarabag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings