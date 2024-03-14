Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka
Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka
Sinner is 16 matches unbeaten
Sinner is 16 matches unbeaten
Profimedia
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) powered into the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters semi-finals on Thursday, pushing his match-winning streak to 19-0 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka (22).

Sinner's win streak stretches back through last year's Davis Cup finals and includes a perfect 16-0 record in 2024.

Since capturing his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne - where he stunned Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals - Sinner has lifted the trophy in Rotterdam.

In breezy conditions on court two, Sinner was in firm control, breaking early in each set and saving the only break point he faced in the match.

"I am very pleased because the situation on court was different," Sinner said. "In the morning it was really windy and in the first set it was tough to handle the situation.

"He is an incredible player and has huge potential, so I was aware of every point that I made."

Sinner will next face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or Alexander Zverev -- who clash in a rematch of an Australian Open quarter-final won in four sets by the German.

World number two Alcaraz, chasing his first title since he vanquished Djokovic at Wimbledon last July, has gone from strength to strength in the California desert, showing no sign that the sprained ankle that forced him out of his opening match in Rio de Janeiro in February is still troubling him.

But Zverev, ranked sixth in the world, has won five of their eight prior meetings, including that Australian Open upset.

"Obviously we're going to try to improve the things I did wrong in Australia, play at our level and not let him dominate the match," Alcaraz said as he anticipated a "tough and fun" rematch.

Two other top-10 players clash when fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev - runner-up to Alcaraz last year - takes on number seven Holger Rune - who saved a match point on the way to victory over 2022 Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

Ninth-ranked Norwegian Casper Ruud will try to maintain his dominance over 26th-ranked American Tommy Paul, having won four of their five previous meetings.

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikLehecka JiriAlcaraz CarlosZverev AlexanderFritz TaylorMedvedev DaniilPaul TommyRune HolgerRuud CasperIndian Wells ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Rune and Medvedev set up quarter-final showdown, Ruud battles past Monfils
Alcaraz and Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarters, Tsitsipas knocked out
Show more
Tennis
Marta Kostyuk holds off Anastasia Potapova to reach Indian Wells semi-finals
Men's and women's tennis tours reportedly advance talks to merge commercial rights
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek into Indian Wells semi-finals, Ruud sees off Paul
China to host Davis Cup finals group stage matches for first time
Coco Gauff targeting Grand Slams and gold medals as she hits her 20s
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev clash, Yuan outlasts Kasatkina
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Vinicius condemns racist chants before Atletico Champions League game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings