Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Team World seal Laver Cup victory

We bring you the result of a well-built-up final, the quarter-finals in Chengdu and Zhuhai, China as well as some exciting Laver Cup action. Stay tuned as we update on the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:49 CET - Over in Vancouver, the Laver Cup heads into its third and final day as Team World have sealed the overall victory as Ben Shelton (20) and Frances Tiafoe (25) have defeated Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) 7-6, 7-6.

16:02 CET - Our final game of the day in China has come to a close with Yoshihito Nishioka (27) seeing off Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 6-4, 7-5, advancing to the semi-finals in Zhuhai.

15:36 CET - Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

15:33 CET - Third seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) is through in Chengdu thanks to a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Christoper O'Connell (29), setting up a semi-final clash with Zverev.

14:10 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) has dispatched of his second British opponent this week in Zhuhau to make his way into the semi-finals. After seeing off Andy Murray (36) earlier in the tournament, he has now beaten Cameron Norrie (28) 7-6, 7-6 - holding his nerve in both tie-breaks to move on.

Karatsev - Norrie highlights Flashscore

13:47 CET - Despite losing the opening set to seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in Chengdu, Alexander Zverev (26) has progressed into the last four with a three-set victory in exactly three hours. The German won the encounter 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 and will now face either Grigor Dimitrov (32) or Christopher O'Connell (29) in the semi-final.

Kecmanovic - Zverev highlights Flashscore

If he goes on to win the tournament, it would be Zverev's second ATP title of the year after winning on the clay of Hamburg earlier this summer.

Alex Zverev post-match interview Flashscore

13:03 CET - Here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day, this time from Guadalajara.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

11:32 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) books his semi-final spot after cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 6-1, 6-2. The American will be taking on Karen Khachanov (27)

10:56 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) rallied against Mackenzie McDonald (28) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, reaching the final four of the Zhuhai Open.

Kachanov - McDonald highlights Flashscore

Karen Kachanov post-match interview Flashscore

10:54 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) makes it to the Chengdu semi-final after defeating Arthur Rinderknech (28) 6-3, 6-3.

6:12 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) of Greece ended American Caroline Dolehide's (25) fairytale run in the Guadalajara Open final on Saturday to win her first WTA 1000 crown and end a four-year title drought.

Second seed Sakkari powered past Dolehide, who is ranked 111th in the world, for a 7-5, 6-3 victory to capture her second career title, ending the week without dropping a set.

Sakkari had lost six finals since winning her first title at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in 2019. She finished runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Guadalajara last year.

Sakkari - Dolehide highlights Flashscore

"We've heard so many bad things - that I will never win a title, that I'm a top-five player with only winning one title," said Sakkari, who broke down in tears after her win.

Maria Sakkari post-match interview Flashscore

5:47 CET - Frances Tiafoe defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the overnight Laver Cup action after an animated contest ending in 7-5, 6-3.

Looking to book a semi-final spot in Chengdu are Alexander Zverev who takes on Miomir Kecmanovic, Lorenzo Musetti facing Arthur Rinderknech as well Jordan Thompson and Grigor Dimitrov.

Same target in Zhuhai as Mackenzie McDonald, Sebastian Korda, Cameron Norrie, and Jan-Lennard Struff are taking to court this morning.