Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Team World seal Laver Cup victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Team World seal Laver Cup victory
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Team World seal Laver Cup victory
Updated
Sakkari celebrating her title
Sakkari celebrating her title
Reuters
We bring you the result of a well-built-up final, the quarter-finals in Chengdu and Zhuhai, China as well as some exciting Laver Cup action. Stay tuned as we update on the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:49 CET - Over in Vancouver, the Laver Cup heads into its third and final day as Team World have sealed the overall victory as Ben Shelton (20) and Frances Tiafoe (25) have defeated Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) 7-6, 7-6.

16:02 CET - Our final game of the day in China has come to a close with Yoshihito Nishioka (27) seeing off Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 6-4, 7-5, advancing to the semi-finals in Zhuhai.

15:36 CET - Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

15:33 CET - Third seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) is through in Chengdu thanks to a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Christoper O'Connell (29), setting up a semi-final clash with Zverev.

14:10 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) has dispatched of his second British opponent this week in Zhuhau to make his way into the semi-finals. After seeing off Andy Murray (36) earlier in the tournament, he has now beaten Cameron Norrie (28) 7-6, 7-6 - holding his nerve in both tie-breaks to move on.

Karatsev - Norrie highlights
Flashscore

 

13:47 CET - Despite losing the opening set to seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in Chengdu, Alexander Zverev (26) has progressed into the last four with a three-set victory in exactly three hours. The German won the encounter 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 and will now face either Grigor Dimitrov (32) or Christopher O'Connell (29) in the semi-final.

Kecmanovic - Zverev highlights
Flashscore

If he goes on to win the tournament, it would be Zverev's second ATP title of the year after winning on the clay of Hamburg earlier this summer.

Alex Zverev post-match interview
Flashscore

13:03 CET - Here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day, this time from Guadalajara.

WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

11:32 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) books his semi-final spot after cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 6-1, 6-2. The American will be taking on Karen Khachanov (27)

10:56 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) rallied against Mackenzie McDonald (28) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, reaching the final four of the Zhuhai Open.

Kachanov - McDonald highlights
Flashscore
Karen Kachanov post-match interview
Flashscore

10:54 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) makes it to the Chengdu semi-final after defeating Arthur Rinderknech (28) 6-3, 6-3.

6:12 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) of Greece ended American Caroline Dolehide's (25) fairytale run in the Guadalajara Open final on Saturday to win her first WTA 1000 crown and end a four-year title drought.

Second seed Sakkari powered past Dolehide, who is ranked 111th in the world, for a 7-5, 6-3 victory to capture her second career title, ending the week without dropping a set.

Sakkari had lost six finals since winning her first title at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in 2019. She finished runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Guadalajara last year.

Sakkari - Dolehide highlights
Flashscore

"We've heard so many bad things - that I will never win a title, that I'm a top-five player with only winning one title," said Sakkari, who broke down in tears after her win.

Maria Sakkari post-match interview
Flashscore

5:47 CET - Frances Tiafoe defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the overnight Laver Cup action after an animated contest ending in 7-5, 6-3. 

Looking to book a semi-final spot in Chengdu are Alexander Zverev who takes on Miomir Kecmanovic, Lorenzo Musetti facing Arthur Rinderknech as well Jordan Thompson and Grigor Dimitrov.

Same target in Zhuhai as Mackenzie McDonald, Sebastian Korda, Cameron Norrie, and Jan-Lennard Struff are taking to court this morning.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Fritz defeats Rublev in Laver Cup, Xiyu Wang wins Guangzhou Open
Tennis Tracker: Shelton and Fils in Laver Cup action, Linette reaches Guangzhou final
Tennis Tracker: Kenin battles past Fernandez, Azarenka facing Garcia in Mexico
Show more
Tennis
Fritz and Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
Maria Sakkari beats Caroline Dolehide to win Guadalajara title
Updated
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev advances at Chengdu Open after Kotov victory
China's Xiyu Wang claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
Roger Federer vows not to be a stranger to tour in retirement
Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Football Tracker: Morata scores brace as Atleti beat Real, Roma draw with Torino
Odegaard v Maddison: How midfield metronomes could swing the North London derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings