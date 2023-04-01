Tennis Tracker: Fritz defeats Rublev in Laver Cup, Xiyu Wang wins Guangzhou Open

Top seeds are taking court quite literally from east to west as we bring you the latest action and updates from Canada, Mexico and China. Everything from opening rounds to finals here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:48 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) continues Team World's domination at the Laver Cup with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Andrey Rublev (25), meaning his side now lead 6-0 overall.

22:15 CET - Day two of the Laver Cup is getting underway, with Team World leading 4-0 after a flawless Friday. In action first are Andrey Rublev (25) and Taylor Fritz (25).

14:40 CET - Better news for Alex Zverev (26) - the top seed in Chengdu - who has beaten Pavel Kotov (24) 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

14:16 CET - Andy Murray (36) was part of another marathon match, this time in the round of 16 in Zhuhai, but the former Wimbledon champion has been beaten in three sets by Aslan Karatsev (30) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 54 minutes.

12:29 CET - Swiss maestro Roger Federer (42) said he had missed everything about tennis following his retirement last year and vowed to not be a stranger to the tour despite his off-court commitments and the challenge of parenting two sets of twins.

Speaking after the first day at the Laver Cup in Vancouver on Friday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion described his life as "intense" and "beautiful" following his farewell match in last year's edition of the team event in London but said he was delighted to be back in front of fans.

"In a way, I miss everything about the game, the exciting moments spent on court, break points saved, winning match points, holding up trophies, walking past the fans, taking selfies," Federer said.

12:16 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) made it to the final eight of the Chengdu Open after getting past Philip Sekulic (20) 7-6, 6-7, 6-0.

10:40 CET - Xiyu Wang (22) has produced an upset by defeating Magda Linette (31) and winning the Guangzhou Open after a 6-0, 6-2 triumph.

"It was very exciting and it's a very emotional moment because in this tournament, every player is really tough," Wang said. "It's so difficult to be here on the last day. I'm happy to be here.

"I wanted a title from the first day, even when I started tennis. It was really a dream for me. I think there's going to be bigger tournaments, tougher matches waiting for me and I'm just trying my best like I did this week."

8:59 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) reached the Chengdu Open quarter-final after winning against Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-3, 6-4. Sebastian Korda (23) reached the final eight as well, though of the Zhuhai Open after defeating Alexandre Muller (26) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

5:47 CET - Youth triumphed over experience as Felix Auger Aliassime got comfortably past Gael Monfils in the Laver Cup, winning 6-4, 6-3. Meanwhile in Guadalajara Maria Sakkari managed to beat Caroline Garcia to reach the final after a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 result. The current champion will take on Caroline Dolehide in an attempt to keep her crown.

Speaking of finals, Magda Linette meets Xiyu Wang this morning in the Guangzhou Open final.

Much more action is taking place in China as Andy Murray clashes with Aslan Karatsev for a place in the Zhuhai Open quarter-finals while Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti look to do the same with their respective challenges in Chengdu.