Roger Federer vows not to be a stranger to tour in retirement

Roger Federer vows not to be a stranger to tour in retirement
Roger Federer at the Laver Cup
Roger Federer at the Laver Cup
Reuters
Swiss maestro Roger Federer (42) said he had missed everything about tennis following his retirement last year and vowed to not be a stranger to the tour despite his off-court commitments and the challenge of parenting two sets of twins.

Speaking after the first day at the Laver Cup in Vancouver on Friday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion described his life as "intense" and "beautiful" following his farewell match in last year's edition of the team event in London but said he was delighted to be back in front of fans.

"In a way, I miss everything about the game, the exciting moments spent on court, break points saved, winning match points, holding up trophies, walking past the fans, taking selfies," Federer said.

"It's been beautiful to be home more, spending time with my friends and family has been incredible. I don't have the weight of another match, of another practice where the body is maybe not right.

"I do miss a lot of the places that I used to travel to regularly. Can't have it all, I've had it for 25 years and it was incredible and I'd do it all over again."

Federer has been working with his foundation while other projects have also kept him busy, but said he had found time to attend an Elton John concert and accepted an invitation to join Chris Martin and Coldplay on stage in Zurich.

Federer, who also attended Wimbledon this year, said he was more of a professional driver, organiser and logistics man to his four children - Leo, Lenny, Myla and Charlene.

"It's definitely a test on a complete other level," the former world number one added.

Federer said he hoped to make more time for the sport that catapulted him into greatness after stating earlier this week he would like to captain Team Europe in the Laver Cup one day.

"I've made myself a promise that I'll be no stranger to the tour, I'll try to come back from time to time, not all the time, but from time to time," Federer said.

Mentions
Laver Cup ATP - Singles
