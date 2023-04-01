Federer keen to remain in world of tennis, wants to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Laver Cup Teams - Men
  4. Federer keen to remain in world of tennis, wants to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup
Federer keen to remain in world of tennis, wants to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup
Federer bowed out at the Laver Cup
Federer bowed out at the Laver Cup
Reuters
Roger Federer (42) says he enjoys being a part of the tennis community after his retirement last year and expressed an interest in captaining Team Europe at the Laver Cup, though the Swiss has no immediate plans to replace Bjorn Borg.

Federer, who helped Team Europe claim three Laver Cup titles by beating Team World, will be present at this year's edition in Vancouver where a celebration is planned on Friday to mark the first anniversary of his final competitive match.

The 42-year-old had played alongside his great rival Rafa Nadal in that clash, losing to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Team World went on to capture the title.

"There's something in me that's Team Europe," Federer said.

 "I'm happy if World wins, don't get me wrong, but somehow I can feel it deep inside, I want Europe to win.

"I like being in the tennis sphere," he added. "Maybe one day I'll be the captain of the team," the 20-times Grand Slam champion said. There's no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice."

Mentions
TennisFederer RogerLaver Cup Teams - Men
Related Articles
However divisive, Djokovic is the undisputed king of tennis
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach US Open quarters
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur suffers shock defeat, Murray in action in China
Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in history, says Rafael Nadal
WTA roundup: Navarro continues fine form with shock win over Keys in Guadalajara
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways, Garcia into Guadalajara quarters
Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final Eight
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in late night action as Stephens knocked out in Guadalajara
WTA roundup: Russian teen Shnaider wins opener at Guangzhou against Liu
WTA roundup: Ashlyn Krueger wins first title at Japan Open in Osaka
Britain win thriller against France to reach Davis Cup quarter-finals
Most Read
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Bayern Munich beat Manchester United in seven-goal Champions League clash
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings