Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Zverev was outclassed by Alcaraz
Zverev was outclassed by Alcaraz
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) has separated himself from the chasing pack and is performing at the same level as 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (36), said Alexander Zverev (26) on Wednesday after his US Open quarter-final defeat to the Spaniard.

Zverev was once viewed as the best bet to break the "Big Three's" stranglehold on men's tennis but the German has failed to kick on and is still seeking a first Grand Slam title.

With Roger Federer in retirement and Rafa Nadal likely to end his career after next season, Alcaraz has joined Djokovic at the top of the men's game, and Zverev is perhaps best placed to pass judgement on the power shift having lost to both recently.

"I played Novak in Cincinnati (last month), I played Carlos here. They're very similar from the level of the game," Zverev told reporters after defending champion Alcaraz outclassed him 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"There are some things Novak does better; there are some things Carlos does better. I think they're at a level of their own at the moment."

Alcaraz during his quarter-final win
Reuters

Djokovic is playing some of his best tennis and is chasing a 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time singles record.

The duo have dominated the tour this season with the Serb winning the Australian and French Opens while Alcaraz upstaged him at Wimbledon for his second Grand Slam crown.

"The other guys have got to catch up," Zverev said. "It's as simple as that."

Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down
Reuters

Zverev, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros this year, was plagued by an ankle injury last season but said a hamstring issue put paid to his hopes at Flushing Meadows.

"I couldn't push off on my serve anymore. My serve speed was down a lot compared to other days," he added.

"Against him, I needed a good serving day otherwise it would have been difficult. My biggest weapon was taken away after the first set.

"It's difficult to even compete if you don't have that."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosZverev AlexanderDjokovic NovakFederer RogerNadal RafaelUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev
Show more
Tennis
New mother Osaka aiming to return at Australian Open
Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat
Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Keys complete semi-final lineup
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
No crown for 'Queen Wen' but Zheng learns valuable lessons
Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Updated
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings