Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev
Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev
The reigning champion marches on
The reigning champion marches on
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) will take on Daniil Medvedev in a US Open semi-final featuring the last two Flushing Meadows champions after the world number one defeated a drained Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

There were questions about how prepared Zverev would be to face the energetic Alcaraz after playing the longest match of the tournament on Monday - a near five-hour, five-set marathon in punishing conditions against Jannik Sinner.

And while the 2020 US Open finalist showed up ready to fight, his tank emptied quickly, the 12th seed unable to keep pace with Alcaraz as the defending champion stepped on the gas to pull away for a straightforward win.

Alcaraz had only four break point chances throughout the entire contest but made each one of them count against a player starting to hit top gear again after an ankle injury last year.

"I remember the last time I played him in Madrid," Alcaraz said of the clash in May when Zverev lost tamely.

"I was sad about it because we've played big matches. Seeing him in the quarters of a Grand Slam again playing at his best, I'm so happy for him.

"He was struggling a lot, working really hard to come back at his best and finally we all see him showing his best tennis."

Medvedev reached the last four by beating eighth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in stifling heat but by the time Alcaraz and Zverev appeared on Arthur Ashe for the late match, much of the sting had been taken out of the brutal conditions.

Zverev, with his booming serve finding the mark, was able to keep pace with Alcaraz through the early part of the first set.

Alcaraz capitalised on his one break chance of the opener to go up 5-3 and then quickly held serve to take control.

As Zverev's resistance dropped Alcaraz broke again early in second, delighting the crowd with some highlight reel shot-making and twirling his racquet like a baton.

"Of course, I'm playing to myself and to my team. But I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis," Alcaraz said.

"Trying to do different shots that probably the crowd are not used to seeing in matches, drop shots, going to the net. I always say 'put a smile'. I think people enjoy it as well."

Another break to get in front 5-2 and a hold left Alcaraz with a big smile and Zverev calling for a medical time out.

He returned for the third set with a heavily strapped groin and fought on bravely until Alcaraz grabbed another late break before serving out for the win.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosZverev AlexanderUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
New mother Osaka aiming to return at Australian Open
Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat
Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Keys complete semi-final lineup
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
No crown for 'Queen Wen' but Zheng learns valuable lessons
Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Updated
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings