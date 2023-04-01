Tennis Tracker: Kenin battles past Fernandez, Azarenka facing Garcia in Mexico

Caroline Garcia is facing Victoria Azarenka in the quarter-finals in Guadalajara

Plenty of big names are taking to the courts today as tournaments roll on in Mexico and China, including Victoria Azarenka (34) and Andy Murray (36).

23:59 CET - Sofia Kenin (24) is into the semi-finals in Guadalajara after battling past Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1.

Up next in Mexico is an exciting clash between Victoria Azarenka (34) and Caroline Garcia (29). Tune in to the Tennis Tracker in the morning to find out the result and see highlights from the match!

22:10 CET - The best of the women’s action today came from the quarter-finals in Guangzhou, where we saw great rallies in Yulia Putintseva’s (28) win over Tatjana Maria (36) and Greet Minnen’s (26) victory over Lucia Bronzetti (24).

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

21:45 CET - Our men’s moment of the day came from the last match in Zhuhai as Mackenzie McDonald (28) defeated Juncheng Shang (18) 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.

The young Chinese player was outclassed in the match but not on this point!

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

19:34 CET - The rest of today's action will be played in Mexico, with the Guadalajara quarter-finals beginning in just under 90 minutes with a clash between former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin (24).

17:00 CET - In the day’s last match in Zhuhai, sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald (28) battled past Juncheng Shang (18) 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Shang vs. McDonald highlights Flashscore

13:47 CET - Andy Murray (36) is safely through to the second round in Zhuhai (where he is the seventh seed) after beating Ye Cong Mo (23) 7-5, 6-3.

Murray - Mo highlights Flashscore

12:40 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has advanced to the second round in Zhuhai after beating Luke Saville (29) 6-4, 6-4.

Over in Chengdu, Marcos Giron (30) has upset fifth seed Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6, 6-3.

Giron's post-match comments Flashscore

Bublik - Giron highlights Flashscore

09:53 CET - Also overnight in Mexico, the clash between Veronika Kudermetova (26) and Victoria Azarenka (34) was won 6-2, 6-1 by the latter.

Kudermetova vs Azarenka highlights Flashscore

Azarenka's post-match comments Flashscore

Maria Sakkari (28) is the tournament's top remaining seed, making it through to the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi (31).

Giorgi vs Sakkari highlights Flashscore

Sakkari's post-match comments Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has already produced an upset in Mexico, where Guadalajara top seed Ons Jabeur (29) has lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 to Martina Trevisan (29).

Jabeur vs Trevisan highlights Flashscore