Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in late night action as Stephens knocked out in Guadalajara

A couple of tournaments are beginning to slowly diverge towards the more serious end of their draw as places in the third round and quarter finals are opening up in Guangzhou, China as well as Guadalajara, Mexico. Top seeds and more will be taking to court, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker

23:45 CET - Finally, Sofia Kenin (24) continues her hot run of form after reaching the final at San Diego by winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) against Anhelina Kalinina (26).

23:36 CET - Taylor Townsend (27) has beaten fellow American Elvina Kalieva (20) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to progress.

23:32 CET - Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) won two tie-breaks to get the better of Poland's Magdalena Frech (25) 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-8).

23:24 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) has edged to victory in Guadalajara, winning 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29).

21:36 CET - Camila Giorgi (30) has won in a similarly straightforward fashion as Arango, defeating Spaniard Cristina Bucsa (25) 6-1, 6-2.

21:26 CET - The first set of matches in Guadalajara have finished and with it, we have the first shock result.

Sloane Stephens's (30) poor form continued as she was comfortably beaten 1-6, 2-6 by Colombian world number 180 Emiliana Arango (22).

16:33 CET - Our final game of the day in Guangzhou has come to an end with lucky loser Viktoria Hruncakova (25) beating Anna Kalinskaya (24) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

But, do not fret as we have more action to come tonight from Mexico!

14:48 CET - Guangzhou fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti (24) is through to the next round after beating Ya Yi Yang (19) 6-1, 6-0 in under an hour.

11:48 CET - Tatjana Maria (35) - the third seed in China - is through to the round of 16 after a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alexandra Eala (18). She will now face wildcard Zhuoxuan Bai (21) in the next round.

11:05 CET - Chinese wildcard Yue Yuan (24) has given her home crowd something to cheer for in Guangzhou after seeing off Tamara Korpatsch (28) 6-3, 7-6.

5:47 CET - Russian Diana Shnaider took down eighth-seeded American Claire Liu 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China.

Also falling on the first day of the main draw was sixth seed Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic. Denmark's Clara Tauson eliminated Fruhvirtova 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Number one seed Magda Linette of Poland avoided a similar fate, rallying past Jodie Burrage of Great Britain 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2.

Number five seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain, number seven seed Greet Minnen of Belgium and Harriet Dart of Great Britain also won their opening matches.

Baindl - Masarova highlights Flashscore

Meanwhile in Guadalajara, Hailey Baptiste saved a match point while rallying for a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over 16th-seeded Karolina Pliskova in second-round action at Guadalajara, Mexico.

In other second-round matches, Martina Trevisan upset 15th-seeded Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-2 in an all-Italian matchup, and seventh-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia downed Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

First-round winners included 10th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and the United States' Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro, Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery. Colombia's Emiliana Arango knocked out 11th-seeded Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-3, and Italy's Camila Giorgi defeated Egypt's Mayar Sherif, the number 14 seed, 7-5, 6-3.