Tennis Tracker: Seeds fall in Guadalajara, Haddad Maia withdraws from tournament

Haddad Maia suffered hand injuries from a shower box in Mexico leading to her withdrawal

The Guadalajara Open switches the focus to open spots in the second round as top seeds and more take to court today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Mexico as well as any Davis Cup updates, all here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

00:05 CET - Karolina Pliskova (31), the 16th seed in Mexico, is the next to be defeated by an unseeded player as Hailey Baptiste (21) wins their encounter 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in nearly three hours.

22:57 CET - The seeds continue to fall in Guadalajara as Martina Trevisan (29) has beaten fellow Italian and 15th seed Jasmine Paolini (27) 7-5, 6-2.

22:23 CET - A three-hour epic between Caroline Dolehide (25) and Peyton Stearns (21) has gone the way of the underdog Dolehide. The Americans played out three tie-breaks in Mexico, with world number 111 winning the encounter 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

21:07 CET - One of the ties of the day will now not happen with Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) withdrawing from the tournament after a freak incident with a shower box. The device is reported to have exploded in the Brazilian's hands, leaving her with multiple cuts.

She was due to play Danielle Collins (29), who will now face lucky loser Sachia Vickery (28).

21:02 CET - A seeded player falls in Mexico with Egyptian Mayar Sherif (27) losing out to Camila Giorgi (31) in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Sherif - Giorgi hilghights Flashscore

20:35 CET - The first games of the day in Guadalajara have come to an end with the biggest name - Victoria Azarenka (34) - through to the next round after the 10th seed dispatched Robin Montgomery (19) 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Meanwhile here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

17:03 CET - Our final game in Guangzhou has come to an end with the top seed Magda Linette (31) edging out Jodie Burrage (24) 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.

13:56 CET - Qualifier Harriet Dart (27) is through to the next round in China after beating Jule Neimeier (24) 6-3, 6-2 to progress.

11:51 CET - Meanwhile, over in Guangzhou, fifth seed Rebeka Masarova (24) defeated Ukranian Kateryna Baindl (29) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to begin the day's play.

Masarova - Baindl highlights Flashscore

Since then, there has been mixed fortunes for the tournament's seeded players. Eighth seed Claire Liu (23) has been knocked out, whilst sixth seed Linda Fruhvirtova (18) is also packing her bags having been defeated 6-2, 7-6 by Denmark's Clara Tauson (20).

But better news for seventh seed Greet Minnen (26), who won her match comfortably 6-2, 6-2 against Diane Parry (21).

5:42 CET - Updating you firstly on some overnight action, Sloane Stephens defeated fellow American Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

Taylor Townsend needed almost two hours to get past Ajla Tomljanovic, winning 7-6, 6-4. Before Leylah Fernandez brushed off Asia Muhammad in just over an hour 6-1, 6-3.

Later on today we will see Beatriz Haddad Maia take on Danielle Collins, and Sofia Kenin clash with Carol Zhao in the late-night action. They follow Veronika Kudermetova' second round match against Eugenie Bouchard as well as the contest bringing Victoria Azarenka and Robin Montgomery together.