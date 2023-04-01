Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways, Garcia into Guadalajara quarters

Jabeur is into the last 16 in Guadalajara

With just 16 women remaining, we're at the business end of things in Guadalajara and have some thrilling clashes to look forward to today, both there and in China, where there is WTA and ATP action taking place across three cities.

23:35 CET - Another top rally from China, our top men’s play of the day was from Corentin Moutet's (24) win over Tao Mu (23) in Chengdu.

23:30 CET - Our moment of the day on the ladies’ side was an excellent rally from Lucia Bronzetti’s (24) 6-3, 6-3 win over Moyuka Uchijima (22) in Guangzhou.

22:55 CET - Sofia Kenin (24) has defeated sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-4, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals in Guadalajara.

21:58 CET - The first shock of the day in Mexico comes from American Caroline Dolehide (25) who has beaten world number 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) 6-1 6-2 to progress to the last eight.

21:10 CET - Third seed Caroline Garcia (29) is into the quarter-finals in Guadalajara after beating Hailey Baptiste (21) 7-5, 6-4.

18:53 CET - Play is about to begin in Guadalajara, with the first Round of 16 match being a clash between third seed Caroline Garcia (29) and American talent Hailey Baptiste (21).

16:00 CET - In the day’s last match in Zhuhai, Dalibor Svrcina (20) defeated Zhe Li (37) 6-4, 6-3.

13:34 CET - In Guangzhou, Tatjana Maria (36) has won 6-1, 6-2 against Bai Zhuoxuan (21).

Earlier, Magda Linette (31) defeated Daria Saville (29) 6-0, 7-6.

12:55 CET - In the day's last match in Chengdu, Corentin Moutet (24) defeated Tao Mu (23) 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

12:50 CET - Rafa Nadal (37) has conceded that his old enemy Novak Djokovic (36) is the undisputed GOAT of tennis! He also has some nice words to say about Carlos Alcaraz (20), too.

11:56 CET - The first ATP action of the day has finished in China.

At the Chengdu Open, Taro Daniel (30) has beaten eighth seed Aleksander Vukic (27) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Brandon Nakashima (22) has won 6-4, 6-4 to Roman Safiullin (26).

In Zhuhai, Lloyd Harris (26) has beaten Jiri Vesely (30) 6-4, 6-2 and eighth seed Yoshihito Nishioka (27) has come from behind to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Terence Atmane (21).

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which began with an Ons Jabeur (29) win in the early hours, with the top seed beating Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 6-2 in Guadalajara.

