Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways, Garcia into Guadalajara quarters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways, Garcia into Guadalajara quarters
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways, Garcia into Guadalajara quarters
Jabeur is into the last 16 in Guadalajara
Jabeur is into the last 16 in Guadalajara
Reuters
With just 16 women remaining, we're at the business end of things in Guadalajara and have some thrilling clashes to look forward to today, both there and in China, where there is WTA and ATP action taking place across three cities.

23:35 CET - Another top rally from China, our top men’s play of the day was from Corentin Moutet's (24) win over Tao Mu (23) in Chengdu.

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

23:30 CET - Our moment of the day on the ladies’ side was an excellent rally from Lucia Bronzetti’s (24) 6-3, 6-3 win over Moyuka Uchijima (22) in Guangzhou.

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

22:55 CET - Sofia Kenin (24) has defeated sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-4, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals in Guadalajara.

Kenin - Ostapenko highlights
Flashscore
Kenin's post-match comments
Flashscore

21:58 CET - The first shock of the day in Mexico comes from American Caroline Dolehide (25) who has beaten world number 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) 6-1 6-2 to progress to the last eight. 

21:10 CET - Third seed  Caroline Garcia (29) is into the quarter-finals in Guadalajara after beating Hailey Baptiste (21) 7-5, 6-4.

Garcia - Baptiste highlights
Flashscore

18:53 CET - Play is about to begin in Guadalajara, with the first Round of 16 match being a clash between third seed Caroline Garcia (29) and American talent Hailey Baptiste (21).

16:00 CET - In the day’s last match in Zhuhai, Dalibor Svrcina (20) defeated Zhe Li (37) 6-4, 6-3.

Svrcina - Li highlights
Flashscore
Svrcina's post-match comments
Flashscore

13:34 CET - In Guangzhou, Tatjana Maria (36) has won 6-1, 6-2 against Bai Zhuoxuan (21).

Maria - Bai highlights
Flashscore

Earlier, Magda Linette (31) defeated Daria Saville (29) 6-0, 7-6.

Linette - Saville highlights
Flashscore

12:55 CET - In the day's last match in Chengdu, Corentin Moutet (24) defeated Tao Mu (23) 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

12:50 CET - Rafa Nadal (37) has conceded that his old enemy Novak Djokovic (36) is the undisputed GOAT of tennis! He also has some nice words to say about Carlos Alcaraz (20), too.

Read all his recent comments here.

11:56 CET - The first ATP action of the day has finished in China.

At the Chengdu Open, Taro Daniel (30) has beaten eighth seed Aleksander Vukic (27) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Brandon Nakashima (22) has won 6-4, 6-4 to Roman Safiullin (26).

Safiullin - Nakashima highlights
Flashscore

In Zhuhai, Lloyd Harris (26) has beaten Jiri Vesely (30) 6-4, 6-2 and eighth seed Yoshihito Nishioka (27) has come from behind to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Terence Atmane (21).

Harris - Vesely highlights
Flashscore

09:08 CET - You can catch up on all of the WTA action from last night and this morning here.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which began with an Ons Jabeur (29) win in the early hours, with the top seed beating Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 6-2 in Guadalajara. 

Jabeur vs Parks highlights
Flashscore
Jabeur interview
Flashscore
Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennisDolehide CarolineAlexandrova Ekaterina
Tennis
Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in history, says Rafael Nadal
WTA roundup: Navarro continues fine form with shock win over Keys in Guadalajara
Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final Eight
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in late night action as Stephens knocked out in Guadalajara
WTA roundup: Russian teen Shnaider wins opener at Guangzhou against Liu
WTA roundup: Ashlyn Krueger wins first title at Japan Open in Osaka
Britain win thriller against France to reach Davis Cup quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Seeds fall in Guadalajara, Haddad Maia withdraws from tournament
Tennis Tracker: Great Britain edge past France in thriller to reach Davis Cup last eight
Most Read
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings