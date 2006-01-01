Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final

Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final

Djokovic's wait for a 100th title goes on
Djokovic's wait for a 100th title goes onBai Xuefei / Xinhua News / Profimedia / Flashscore
It's the final day of two major tournaments in China and they're ending with mouthwatering finals as Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) go head-to-head in Shanghai before Aryna Sabalenka (26) takes on Qinwen Zheng (22) in Wuhan.

13:59 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) prevails in Wuhan! Qinwen Zheng (22) put up quite the fight on home turf but couldn't quite get the better of her opponents in a battle that lasted almost three hours and finished 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

12:53 CET - We're going to a decider in Wuhan! Zheng has fought back to win the second set 7-5 against Sabalenka and send the home crowd wild. This is a real battle now.

12:19 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is the champion in Shanghai! After edging the first set, the world number one stepped up his game in the second and won it 6-3 to secure his fourth Masters 1000 title and make Novak Djokovic (37) wait to become the third man in history to win 100 titles.

11:51 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has claimed the first set of the Wuhan final against Qinwen Zheng (22), winning it 6-3.

11:34 CET - The first set goes to Sinner! Neither faced a single break point on their way to a tiebreak, which the Italian won 7-4 thanks largely to a few errors from Djokovic. Can the Serb bounce back?

10:40 CET - The first of today's two finals is about to get underway, with Novak Djokovic (37) serving first in Shanghai in his clash with Jannik Sinner (23).

Follow it here

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Sinner final, Sabalenka into Wuhan decider
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Show more
Tennis
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time
Updated
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Updated
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Novak Djokovic expecting endurance battle with Sinner in Shanghai final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Sabalenka downs Gauff in three sets to reach Wuhan Open final, Zheng awaits
Sinner's dominant start to the season helped secure year-end top spot
Djokovic battles past Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings