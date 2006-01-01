Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final

It's the final day of two major tournaments in China and they're ending with mouthwatering finals as Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) go head-to-head in Shanghai before Aryna Sabalenka (26) takes on Qinwen Zheng (22) in Wuhan.

13:59 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) prevails in Wuhan! Qinwen Zheng (22) put up quite the fight on home turf but couldn't quite get the better of her opponents in a battle that lasted almost three hours and finished 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

12:53 CET - We're going to a decider in Wuhan! Zheng has fought back to win the second set 7-5 against Sabalenka and send the home crowd wild. This is a real battle now.

12:19 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) is the champion in Shanghai! After edging the first set, the world number one stepped up his game in the second and won it 6-3 to secure his fourth Masters 1000 title and make Novak Djokovic (37) wait to become the third man in history to win 100 titles.

11:51 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has claimed the first set of the Wuhan final against Qinwen Zheng (22), winning it 6-3.

11:34 CET - The first set goes to Sinner! Neither faced a single break point on their way to a tiebreak, which the Italian won 7-4 thanks largely to a few errors from Djokovic. Can the Serb bounce back?

10:40 CET - The first of today's two finals is about to get underway, with Novak Djokovic (37) serving first in Shanghai in his clash with Jannik Sinner (23).

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!