Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Medvedev to win in Beijing, Swiatek and Rybakina through

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Medvedev to win in Beijing, Swiatek and Rybakina through
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Medvedev to win in Beijing, Swiatek and Rybakina through
Sinner celebrates against Medvedev
Sinner celebrates against Medvedev
Reuters
We have a whole host of action for you today from Beijing, with the WTA 1000 event at the last 16 stage, while Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) face off in the final of the men's ATP 500 event. It's set to be an exhilarating day of tennis.

17:24 CET - Andy Murray (36) has been knocked out in the first round in Shanghai after suffering a convincing 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Roman Safiullin (26).

Murray vs Safiullin highlights
Flashscore

16:03 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) is the champion in Beijing! The Italian has finally beaten Daniil Medvedev (27) on his seventh attempt 7-6(2), 7-6(2) to clinch his ninth ATP title. The win will also take him to a career-high world number four What a performance and result for him.

Sinner vs Medvedev highlights
Flashscore

15:03 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has taken the first set against Daniil Medvedev (27) in a tie-break to be just one set away from the title in the Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina (24) is through to the quarter-finals after battling to a three-set 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Mirra Andreeva (16).

14:28 CET - The Beijing final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) is underway with the first set going on serve so far. Elsewhere, Marcos Giron (30) has advanced over in Shanghai with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan (27)

Follow the final in Beijing with Flashscore.

13:37 CET - More first round action from Shanghai as veteran Richard Gasquet (37) has been defeated 6-1, 6-2 by home favourite Zhizhen Zhang (26), whilst 

12:39 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) looked in formidable form as she battered Magda Linette (31) 6-1, 6-1 in Beijing.

Swiatek vs Linette highlights
Flashscore

11:20 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) has downed Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a thrilling contest which clocked in at just under three hours.

08:55 CET - Dusan Lajovic (33) has beaten Stanislas Wawrinka (38) 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the second round in Shanghai.

Lajovic vs Wawrinka highlights
Flashscore

08:18 CET - The penultimate ATP Masters 1000 event begins in Shanghai today, with three-time Grand Slam champions Stanislas Wawrinka (38) and Andy Murray (36) both taking to the court.

08:00 CET - Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) are in action a little later today, and the men's final between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22) will get underway at 13:30 CET. Sinner has failed to beat the Russian in all six of their meetings, so he will have to find a new way to try and take down Medvedev.

07:37 CET - We already have one result in for you from Beijing. Jelena Ostapenko (26) was in stellar form, easing past American Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-2

Ostapenko vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner defeats Alcaraz to reach Beijing final, Mannarino wins Astana Open
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Ruud to reach Beijing semi-finals, Gauff and Swiatek win
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing, Rune beaten by Dimitrov
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner finally subdues Daniil Medvedev to claim Beijing crown
Australia's Marc Polmans apologises for hitting ball into umpire's face
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Swiatek on board with reintroduction of performance byes but not everyone is pleased
Australian Open adds extra day to minimise late finishes, switching to a Sunday start
Medvedev books China Open semi-final with familiar foe Zverev, Swiatek soars
Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round
Most Read
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings