Tennis Tracker: Sinner defeats Alcaraz to reach Beijing final, Mannarino wins Astana Open

Sinner has booked his spot in the Beijing decider

We are getting to an exciting stage in the Asia swing of events as we bring you action from the final in Astana, the men's semi-finals and loads of women's matches in Beijing - all this and more in our Tennis Tracker below.

18:23 CET - Take a look at the match stats from Jannik Sinner's (22) semi-final win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Beijing below.

17:05 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) 7-6(4), 6-1 to make the final in Beijing.

15:55 CET - The WTA reintroduced performance byes during the ongoing Asian swing of events and the rule modification has been met with mixed reactions.

14:27 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) is the first finalist of the China Open after defeating Alexander Zverev (26) 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev vs. Zverev highlights Flashscore

14:12 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) has claimed the title at the Astana Open after coming back to beat Sebastian Korda (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Mannarino vs. Korda highlights Flashscore

Mannarino post-match interview Flashscore

13:49 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) brushed off Varvara Gracheva (23) in the China Open 6-4, 6-1.

Swiatek - Gracheva highlights Flashscore

12:44 CET - Coco Gauff (19) won in a three-hour thriller against Petra Martic (32) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 to progress to the third round in Beijing.

10:55 CET - Marta Kostyuk (21) pulled an upset against world number seven Ons Jabeur (29) in Beijing as she triumphed 7-6, 6-1 over the Tunisian top seed.

9:44 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) got past Katie Boulter (27) to move to the third round of the China Open after a 7-5, 7-6 result.

Sabalenka - Boulter highlights Flashscore

Sabalenka post-match interview Flashscore

8:57 CET - Bringing you the first couple of results of the day as Jessica Pegula (29) and Caroline Garcia (29) progressed in Beijing after defeating Anna Blinkova (25) and Yulia Putintseva (28) 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 respectively.

Pegula - Blinkova highlights Flashscore

6:28 CET - The Australian Open will switch to a Sunday start and be held over 15 days instead of 14 for the first time next year in a bid to avoid night matches finishing in the early hours of the morning, organisers said.

Organisers said data showed matches are now longer and the move to a Sunday start from a Monday would help alleviate the pressure on players and fans.

"We've listened to feedback from players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

5:37 CET - Sebastian Korda will challenge Adrian Mannarino for the crown in Astana this morning, happening just before will be the final four of the men’s China Open as Alexander Zverev clashes with world number three Daniil Medvedev.

On the other end of that draw will be a mouth-watering match-up between Jannik Sinner and world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Remaining in Beijing, many of the top seeds in the WTA tour are taking to court. Most remarkably world number four Jessica Pegula kicking the day off against Anna Blinkova. They are joined by Caroline Garcia’s match with Yulia Putintseva, Aryna Sabalenka’s with Katie Boulter.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek aim for a place in the third round as they face Petra Martic and Varvara Gracheva respectively. Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and more take to court today.