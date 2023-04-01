Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing, Rune beaten by Dimitrov

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing, Rune beaten by Dimitrov
Alcaraz is playing in China for the first time this week
Reuters
The China Open is nearing its end on the men's side and just getting started on the women's, but both draws have produced mouth-watering match-ups today.

16:39 CET - Sebastian Ofner (27) has won an all-Austrian clash with Dominic Thiem (30) in the Astana quarters, prevailing 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

15:32 CET - Our WTA FlashMoment of the day is this perfect lob from Daria Saville (29) in her win over Katerina Siniakova (27).

Saville vs Siniakova highlights
Flashscore

15:12 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has claimed one of his biggest wins of the season, beating world number four Holger Rune (20) 6-3, 7-5 in Beijing. Next up for him is Jannik Sinner (22).

Rune vs Dimitrov highlights
Flashscore

On the women's side, 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova (27) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (16).

14:22 CET - More results from Beijing, where Linda Fruhvirtova (18) has beaten Arantxa Rus (32) 6-0, 6-3 and 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) has come through against qualifier Eva Lys (21) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

13:01 CET - Sixth seed Jannik Sinner (22) is a Beijing quarter-finalist, with the Italian winning 6-2, 6-0 against Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

11:30 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through to the quarters in Beijing. The Spaniard has beaten Lorenzo Musetti (21) with ease, winning 6-2, 6-2

Alcaraz vs Musetti highlights
Flashscore

Casper Ruud (24) has joined him in the last eight, but only just, claiming a narrow 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24). The two will face one another next.

11:24 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has beaten top seed Tallon Griekspoor (27)  6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals in Astana. Next up for the American is Hamad Medjedovic (20).

Griekspoor vs Korda highlights
Flashscore

11:10 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) is through at the China Open thanks to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sofia Kenin (24).

Sabalenka vs Kenin highlights
Flashscore

Eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is out though, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina (26).

Read more here 

Vondrousova vs Kalinina highlights
Flashscore

10:24 CET - The Beijing quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) is underway. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to coverage of today's tennis, which has started with Veronika Kudermetova (26) producing a stunning performance to claim the Tokyo title, beating second seed Jessica Pegula (29) 7-5, 6-1.

Read more here

Kudermetova vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round
Swiatek focusing on improving her game rather than reclaiming top spot in rankings
Flawless Veronika Kudermetova stuns Jessica Pegula to triumph in Tokyo final
Medvedev beats De Minaur to reach China Open quarter-finals
Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final
Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in Tokyo quarter-final
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
