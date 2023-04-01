Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Tsitsipas suffer shock defeats, Alcaraz advances in Beijing

Alcaraz is the top seed in Beijing

The Asian leg of the tennis season is in full swing with numerous top players on both the men's and women's side of the game taking to the court today in the capital cities of China and Japan

17:11 CET - In the final match of the day in Beijing, seventh seed Casper Ruud (24) has beaten Jan-Lennard Stuff (33) 7-6, 6-3.

Check out all of the results from today's play here

15:36 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has made it through in Beijing without too much trouble, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Yannick Hanfmann (31).

Alcaraz vs Hanfmann highlights Flashscore

Alcaraz interview Flashscore

12:54 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has defeated Nadia Podoroska (26) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Diana Shnaider (19) in the Ningbo final.

12:02 CET - Nicolas Jarry (27) has pulled off an upset against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to reach the second round in Beijing after a 6-4, 6-4, win.

11:53 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) got comfortably past Caroline Garcia (29) 6-2, 6-2, to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo, facing Jessica Pegula (29) next.

Sakkari - Garcia highlights Flashscore

Sakkari post-match interview Flashscore

11:17 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) progressed in Beijing after defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in a two-hour contest 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

10:49 CET - The battle of the prodigies ended with the victory of Diana Shnaider (19) over Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-4, 6-1. She will be facing the winner between Ons Jabeur (29) and Nadia Podoroska (26) in the Ningbo Open final.

10:12 CET - In Beijing, world number four Holger Rune (20) has beaten world number 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (23), winning 6-4, 6-4.

Rune - Auger Aliassime highlights Flashscore

Rune post-match interview Flashscore

10:08 CET - Second seed Jessica Pegula (29) has cruised into the last four in Tokyo, winning 6-1, 6-0 against sixth seed Daria Kasatkina (26).

Kasatkina vs Pegula highlights Flashscore

Pegula post-match interview Flashscore

09:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has made it through in Beijing, producing an impressive performance to beat Tommy Paul (26) 6-2, 6-1.

Medvedev vs Paul highlights Flashscore

Medvedev interview Flashscore

08:55 CET - The day has started with a shock, with Swiatek losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) in the Tokyo quarter-finals.

Kudermetova vs Swiatek highlights Flashscore

07:31 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see a number of the sport's best players take the court in Beijing and Tokyo, including Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22).