Tennis Tracker: Pegula reaches Tokyo quarter-finals, Swiatek follows suit

Swiatek is playing her first match since the US Open

Top seeds are taking to court today in Tokyo, looking for a place in the final eight of the Japan tournament. Meanwhile, some action is taking place also in China, stay tuned as we bring you the latest. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

15:53 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) made it to the Ningbo Open quarter-final after defeating Tamara Korpatsch (28) 6-3, 6-2.

14:54 CET - Hamad Medjedovic (20) progressed in Astana after Laslo Djere (28) retired with a 6-3, 2-1 result.

Medjedovic-Djere highlights Flashscore

Clara Tauson (20) was also forced to retire as she made way for Vera Zvonareva (39) in Ningbo, cutting the match short at 6-4, 1-0.

13:37 CET - Katerina Siniakova (27) is through in Ningbo after defeating third seed Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

12:22 CET - World number two Iga Swaitek (22) made it to the quarter-final in Tokyo where she will face Veronika Kudermetova (26). The Pole got past Mai Hontama (24) 6-4, 7-5 to progress.

Swiatek - Hontama highlights Flashscore

Swiatek post-match interview Flashscore

7:00 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) took from Liudmila Samsonova (24) the chance to hold on to her title in Tokyo as she triumphed 6-4, 6-2, thus progressing to the quarter-final.

Alexandrova - Samsonova highlights Flashscore

5:40 CET - Jessica Pegula brought the first early result of the day as she defeated Cristina Bucsa in just over an hour, 6-1, 6-2. The American is set to face the winner between Daria Kasatkina and Despina Papamichail.

Bucsa - Pegula highlights Flashscore

World number two Iga Swiatek takes on Mai Hontama later on this morning, playing her first match since the US Open.

The WTA action continues in Asia as top seeds are also making their appearances in Ningbo, China. The focus will mainly be on world number seven and Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur who faces Tamara Korpatsch in an attempt to book a place in the quarter-finals.