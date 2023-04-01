Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Beijing WTA - Singles
  4. Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round
Sabalenka thrashes Kenin to sail into China Open second round
Sabalenka celebrates her win in China
Sabalenka celebrates her win in China
AFP
World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) sailed into the second round of the China Open with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Sofia Kenin (24) on Sunday.

The Belarusian pummelled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

She broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin - playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh - failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against either Magdalena Frech (25) or Katie Boulter (27) in the next round.

All of the world's top eight are taking part in the women's draw this year, with second-ranked Iga Swiatek (22) due to play Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policies.

The women's tournament is also in action for the first time since the global governing body ended a boycott of China this year.

The embargo had been declared after Chinese player Peng Shuai (37) made sexual assault accusations against a top government official.

Mentions
TennisKenin SofiaSabalenka ArynaBeijing WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek focusing on improving her game rather than reclaiming top spot in rankings
Flawless Veronika Kudermetova stuns Jessica Pegula to triumph in Tokyo final
Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova wins Tokyo title, Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing
Medvedev beats De Minaur to reach China Open quarter-finals
Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur secures second title of 2023, Rublev falls to surprise defeat
Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in Tokyo quarter-final
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Tsitsipas suffer shock defeats, Alcaraz advances in Beijing
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid in Sunday action, Juventus facing Atalanta
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings