  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner dumped out by Rublev in Canada as Shnaider continues good form

Sinner struggled for fitness during his quarter-final defeat
We've reached the business end of proceedings in Toronto and Montreal, with several of the world's best players looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of the US Open in a couple of weeks.

09:44 CET - There was a huge shock in Montreal overnight, as top seed Jannik Sinner (22) fell to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). There were also wins for Alexander Zverev (27), Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

Meanwhile, in Toronto, third seed Jessica Pegula (30) battled past compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 7-5 and Diana Shnaider (20) continued her good form with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Check out the full men's schedule in Montreal here and the women's schedule in Toronto here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Tennis
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Andrey Rublev rolls over depleted Jannik Sinner in major ATP Montreal upset
Amanda Anisimova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach WTA Toronto semi-final
Top seed Coco Gauff shocked by Diana Shnaider in Canadian Open third round
Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach after Canadian disappointment
US top-seed Coco Gauff ousts Wang Yafan as Aryna Sabalenka advances at Toronto
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold
