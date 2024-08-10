Tennis Tracker: Sinner dumped out by Rublev in Canada as Shnaider continues good form

Sinner struggled for fitness during his quarter-final defeat

We've reached the business end of proceedings in Toronto and Montreal, with several of the world's best players looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of the US Open in a couple of weeks.

09:44 CET - There was a huge shock in Montreal overnight, as top seed Jannik Sinner (22) fell to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat to Andrey Rublev (26). There were also wins for Alexander Zverev (27), Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

Meanwhile, in Toronto, third seed Jessica Pegula (30) battled past compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 6-4, 7-5 and Diana Shnaider (20) continued her good form with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Check out the full men's schedule in Montreal here and the women's schedule in Toronto here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!