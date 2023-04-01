Tennis Tracker: Sinner into first Grand Slam semi as Djokovic sees off Rublev

Jannik Sinner is just the third Italian to make the final four at Wimbledon

Less matches, higher stakes! The Wimbledon quarter-finals are taking place today for both men and women, the first set of matches in this round are full of exciting storylines and it is safe to say that a lot is on the line. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

20:48 CET - We have our semi-finalists! Despite a brief scare after dropping the first set 6-4 to Andrey Rublev (25), Novak Djokovic (36) roared back to win the next three 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and book his place in the semis to battle Jannik Sinner (21). That was the Serbian's 353rd Grand Slam win and he looks as composed and as motivated as ever.

20:23 CET - Djokovic now in firm control over his Russian opponent Rublev, taking the third 6-4 and the lead in the last eight tie for the first time on Centre Court.

19:18 CET - Djokovic has raced to the second set 6-1, levelling the game with Rublev at one set each.

19:10 CET - Jannik Sinner (21) has made it into his first Grand Slam semi-final with a comfortable four-set victory over Russian Roman Safiullin (25). The Italian eighth seed won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, setting up a meeting with either Djokovic or Rublev on Thursday.

18:48 CET - He may have won 352 Grand Slam matches, but Djokovic has a fight on his hands on Centre Court, having lost the first set 6-4 to Rublev. Over on Court One, Sinner currently leads two sets to one against Safiullin.

18:10 CET - After two fantastic quarter-finals earlier in the day, the men are now on court with Novak Djokovic (36) and Andrey Rublev (25) just underway. On Court One, it is all square in the third set between Jannik Sinner (21) and Roman Safiullin (25).

17:29 CET - Elina Svitolina (28) has finally won! The Ukrainian took out world number one Iga Swiatek (22) after a mouth-watering clash, winning 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. Unphased by the loss of the second set, the 76th ranked Svitolina was composed to prevail in the final push, setting up a semi-final against another underdog Marketa Vondrousova (24).

Read the full report here.

16:48 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) fights back to win the second set tiebreak, taking Elina Svitolina (28) to a third and final set with the result being 5-7, 7-6 so far.

16:26 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) reaches her first semi-final as the world number 42 shocked fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula (29) after an animated contest that lasted just under two hours seeing the Czech triumph 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

16:16 CET - Changeover imminent as Elina Svitolina (28) is ahead 4-3 in her second set against world number one Iga Swiatek (22), two more games and the Ukrainian will be through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

15:40 CET - We have an interruption on the two show courts with rain around as both courts are having their roofs closed. The situation on Centre: Elina Svitolina (28) has taken the opening set against Iga Swiatek (22) 7-5. On One, Jessica Pegula (29) is 3-1 up in the deciding third set against Marketa Vondrousova (24).

15:22 CET - We are into a decider on Court One with Pegula taking the second set 6-2 and on Centre Court, Swiatek and Svitolina are still battling hard to win the opening set.

15:01 CET - Action is well underway on Centre with Iga Swiatek (22) and Elina Svitolina (28) going on serve through the first five games. On One, Jessica Pegula is battling from a set down against Marketa Vondrousova (24).

14:18 CET - The first singles' game of the day is underway at Wimbledon with Jessica Pegula (29) playing Marketa Vondrousova (24) on Court One. This is the first meeting between the pair and Pegula is yet to drop a set during the tournament.

5:11 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic takes on seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev, the current Wimbledon champion has just become the men's player with the most Grand Slams in history and is looking to grow that gap!

Just before him will be young on-form Italian Jannik Sinner, the world number seven's farthest streak at Wimbledon was last year as he reached the final eight. He will have the chance to improve on that as he faces Roman Safiullin today.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, for whom Wimbledon happens to be the Grand Slam she relatively struggles with the most, will be taking on Elina Svitolina. The world number one has just won the French Open and is aiming for her first-ever Wimbledon semi-final.

World number four Jessica Pegula, who missed last year's edition, is taking on Marketa Vondrousova in the afternoon.