Tennis Tracker: Tabilo claims shock win over Djokovic in Rome, Sabalenka through

We're on the verge of the second week of the Italian Open, and Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are among those playing today for the right to remain in Rome for it.

17:17 CET - One man who is having a good season is Grigor Dimitrov (32). The Bulgarian has beaten Terence Atmane (22) 7-6, 6-3 and will next face Taylor Fritz (26), who won an all-American clash with Sebastian Korda (23) 6-3, 6-4.

16:50 CET - That really was a worrying match for Djokovic, and not the first this year. It's the first time since 2018 that he heads into the French Open having not yet reached a final since the new year, and he goes to Paris with just four wins on clay under his belt in 2024.

Speaking afterwards, he suggested yesterday's incident which saw him get hit on the head by a metal bottle dropped by a fan was partly to blame for today's performance.

Read more here

The match stats Flashscore

16:17 CET - What a day for Alejandro Tabilo (25)!

In one of the biggest shocks of the season, the world number 32 has beaten Novak Djokovic (36) and fairly comfortably too, winning 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour.

The Serb's poor season continues. He heads into the French Open having not made a single final yet in 2024.

15:45 CET - Men's sixteenth seed Karen Khachanov (27) has picked up an impressive win, beating world number 22 Francisco Cerundolo (25) 6-2, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic (36) has lost the first set 6-2 to Alejandro Tabilo (26) and is a break down in the second. Follow that match here.

14:43 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in the fourth round in Rome with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dayana Yastremska (23).

13:01 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) is looking good. The Greek player has cruised into the next round, beating Anhelina Kalinina (27) 7-6, 6-0 in just under two hours.

11:23 CET - Today's play has just begun, with women's fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28) the first big name in action, taking on Anhelina Kalinina (27).

Today's main events are Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alejandro Tabilo (26) at around 14:00 CET and Dayana Yastremska (23) vs Aryna Sabalenka (26) at around 12:30 CET.

They're just a few of various top players taking to the court in the Italian capital in the coming hours.

08:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

The action in Rome will get underway in just over two hours.