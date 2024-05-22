Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win ahead of French Open defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Geneva ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win ahead of French Open defence

Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win ahead of French Open defence

Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed winAFP
Novak Djokovic (37) celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday with the 1,100th win of his career as he gears up for his French Open title defence, progressing to the Geneva quarter-finals.

The world number one downed Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds.

Djokovic becomes only the third man after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to reach the 1,100-win landmark.

Djokovic took a wild card to play in Geneva in a bid to rescue an alarming dip in form ahead of next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year. His record this year is now 13 wins and five defeats, and he has yet to reach a tournament final in 2024.

After beating Hanfmann, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Djokovic as a cake with candles was brought out onto the court. He lifted the cake and showed it off to the crowd, having a nibble before offering some to the ball boys and girls.

"The key was the birthday. My birthday probably wouldn't be the same if I didn't win the match," the Serb said.

"It's nice to be here for the first time in this tournament and to have my family here coming to support as well. I grew up with my aunt and my uncle and my two cousins for most of my life," he said, referring to his relatives who now live in Geneva.

"We don't get a chance to see each other that much lately so it's really nice. I'm getting some really quality time on the court but also off the court.

"Thank-you so much for singing the 'Happy Birthday' song. That really touched me so I'm very happy to win on this special day."

Ruud into last-eight

In a match interrupted by rain, Djokovic was 3-0 down in the second set but rallied to close out the contest.

Djokovic was striking the ball cleanly and consistently from the baseline and throwing in occasional drop shots. He will face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspor in Thursday's quarter-finals.

Meanwhile second seed Casper Ruud, who won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022, booked his spot in the quarter-finals with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

It was Ruud's 32nd tour-level win of the season. No player has earned more victories in 2024.

The Norwegian world number seven - who was beaten by Djokovic in last year's French Open final - will next face Argentinian fifth seed Sebastian Baez.

The Czech Republic's Tomas Machac will face Alex Michelsen in the last eight after the American knocked out his third-seeded compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Michelsen only claimed his first tour-level clay-court win last month.

Thursday's other quarter-final will feature Alexandr Shevchenko against Flavio Cobolli, who knocked out US fourth seed Ben Shelton.

Mentions
TennisGeneva ATP - SinglesFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakHanfmann YannickRuud CasperOfner Sebastian
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic eager to regain form ahead of French Open defence
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Novak Djokovic dominates Roman Safiullin to reach Monte Carlo third round
Show more
Tennis
Invincible no more but Rafael Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros
Top ranking looms for Jannik Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt
Former finalist Thiem out of French Open qualifiers
The impossible job: Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Andre Agassi set to captain Team World from 2025 Laver Cup
Tennis Tracker: Top seed Djokovic wins in Geneva as Vondrousova and Ruud progress
World number one Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings