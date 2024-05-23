Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Djokovic aim for Geneva semis as French Open looms

Just three days out from the start of the French Open, some of the sport's biggest stars take to court looking to build momentum ahead of the second Grand Slam of the season. See how they get on as we bring you all the action from four ATP and WTA events across the globe with our daily Tennis Tracker.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to another edition of our Tennis Tracker. The French Open is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean the action is stopping. In Geneva, both Novak Djokovic (37) and Casper Ruud (25) will be on court today, hoping to reach Friday's semi-finals. The Serbian number one will face either Denis Shapavalov (25) or Tallon Griekspoor (27) - the pair will be first on court this morning after their match last night was interrupted due to bad light.

Oh, and it was Djokovic's birthday yesterday - give the man cake!

Ruud does know his opponent this evening, he will face a test from fifth seed Sebastian Baez (23) of Argentina.

Elsewhere in the world of tennis, former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) faces Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Strasbourg as the Czech star looks to build more confidence before heading to Rolland Garros.