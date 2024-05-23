Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Djokovic aim for Geneva semis as French Open looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Djokovic aim for Geneva semis as French Open looms

Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Djokovic aim for Geneva semis as French Open looms

Casper Ruud, above, faces Sebastian Baez later today
Casper Ruud, above, faces Sebastian Baez later todayProfimedia, Flashscore
Just three days out from the start of the French Open, some of the sport's biggest stars take to court looking to build momentum ahead of the second Grand Slam of the season. See how they get on as we bring you all the action from four ATP and WTA events across the globe with our daily Tennis Tracker.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to another edition of our Tennis Tracker. The French Open is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean the action is stopping. In Geneva, both Novak Djokovic (37) and Casper Ruud (25) will be on court today, hoping to reach Friday's semi-finals. The Serbian number one will face either Denis Shapavalov (25) or Tallon Griekspoor (27) - the pair will be first on court this morning after their match last night was interrupted due to bad light.

Oh, and it was Djokovic's birthday yesterday - give the man cake!

Ruud does know his opponent this evening, he will face a test from fifth seed Sebastian Baez (23) of Argentina.

Elsewhere in the world of tennis, former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) faces Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Strasbourg as the Czech star looks to build more confidence before heading to Rolland Garros.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Top seed Djokovic wins in Geneva as Vondrousova and Ruud progress
Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann dumps out Murray in Geneva, Tiafoe through in Lyon
Tennis Tracker: Thiem wins French Open qualifier, events underway in Geneva & Strasbourg
Show more
Tennis
Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Coco Gauff brings self-belief to latest French Open campaign
Swiatek ready to join exclusive club in bid for fourth French Open title
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to shake off injury in quest for maiden French Open title
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win ahead of French Open defence
Invincible no more but Rafael Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Top ranking looms for Jannik Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt
Former finalist Thiem out of French Open qualifiers
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings