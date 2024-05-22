Invincible no more but Rafael Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Invincible no more but Rafael Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Invincible no more but Rafael Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Nadal's record at Roland Garros has been remarkable
Nadal's record at Roland Garros has been remarkableReuters
Rafael Nadal (37) hopes to play in the French Open where he would be in the unfamiliar role of underdog but niggling injuries threaten to sour what would likely be the Spaniard's last appearance at the Grand Slam he dominated for nearly two decades.

Nadal, who won 14 of his 22 major titles in Paris to establish himself as one of the greatest ever players on clay, skipped the 2023 edition with a hip injury that required surgery and is still in two minds whether to play this year.

Having already announced that 2024 could be his final season on the tour, Nadal returned to action in January but sustained a small muscle problem that stalled his progress before he made another comeback during the European claycourt swing.

Following a second-round defeat at Barcelona, Nadal cranked up his level to go on a surprise run to the Madrid fourth round and delight fans but in Rome a crushing loss to Hubert Hurkacz in his second match dampened spirits ahead of Roland Garros.

"Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say I'm not playing in the most important event of my tennis career," said Nadal, who won his first French Open in 2005 and last lifted the Musketeers' Cup two years ago.

"If I feel ready, I'm going to try to be there and fight for the things I have been fighting for the last 15 years, (even) if now seems impossible."

Nadal's indomitable spirit despite a plethora of injuries in his glittering career has never been in question, but the former world number one who has plummeted down the rankings risks being dumped out prematurely at his happiest hunting ground.

His earliest exit from the tournament came in 2016 when a wrist problem forced him to withdraw ahead of his third-round clash with countryman Marcel Granollers and he has only lost three times in 115 matches.

Despite previously stressing that he would play in Paris only if he felt fully fit and competitive, Nadal understands the importance of going out on his own terms as he did in front of teary fans in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.

"Probably when the people start to see that there will not be many chances to watch me play again, probably they feel a bit more emotional, more sad because it's in some way the end of an important era in the history of tennis," Nadal said.

"As a player, I want to be remembered for the results that I had. As a person, I hope to be remembered as a positive example of being respectful, well-educated and a good person."

Tennis fans will be hoping for one last hurrah.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelFrench Open
Related Articles
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Fans flock to watch Rafael Nadal test the clay at Roland Garros
Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games
Show more
Tennis
Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open
Top ranking looms for Jannik Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt
Former finalist Thiem out of French Open qualifiers
The impossible job: Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Andre Agassi set to captain Team World from 2025 Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic eager to regain form ahead of French Open defence
Tennis Tracker: Top seed Djokovic in Geneva action as Vondrousova and Ruud progress
World number one Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown
'Always the biggest favourite': Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
Most Read
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings