Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka retires from Van Assche contest, Italy sees off France in BJK Cup

We are getting to the final eight of a couple of ATP tournaments in both Bulgaria and France while the Billie Jean King Cup continues. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:14 CET - Back to the BJK Cup and Canada have wrapped up a group-stage win over Spain with Leylah Fernandez (21) beating Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 7-6, 7-6.

22:34 CET - As we wind down around Europe, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

22:08 CET - Another retirement, this time in Bulgaria, where fourth seed Sebastian Baez (22) has withdrawn from his encounter with Pavel Kotov (24) that was poised at a set apiece.

21:02 CET - Over in Metz, Stan Wawrinka (38) has been forced to retire during his match with Luca van Assche (19) - the game was level at 6-3, 6-7 before the Swiss eighth seed pulled out of the contest.

Wawrinka - Van Assche highlights
Flashscore
Luca van Assche post-match interview
Flashscore

20:53 CET - In Bulgaria, top seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) is out after he was beaten by Britian's Jack Draper (21) 7-5, 6-2.

Musetti - Draper highlights
Flashscore

19:46 CET - Back to the Billie Jean King Cup, where Spain and Canada have started their Group C clash where we have had a bit of an upset in their opening rubber. Rebeka Masarova (24) has been defeated by teenager Marina Stakusic (18) 6-3, 6-1.

Next up Leylah Fernandez (21) takes on Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) with Spain needing to win to keep the match going.

19:08 CET - Over in Metz, Fabio Fognini (36) defeated Alexander Bublik (26) in a three-hour thriller 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(5). Meanwhile, Marton Fucsovics (31) beat Jurij Rodionov (24) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Sofia. 

15:36 CET - All over in the second game of the day between France and Italy in the Billie Jean King Cip as Jasmine Paolini (27) beats Caroline Garcia (30) in three sets 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 to win the tie for Italy.

Elsewhere, third seed Jan-Lennard Struff (33) is through in Sofia after seeing off Billy Harris (28) 7-6, 6-4 and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan (24) is through too with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 victory against Roberto Bautista-Agut (35).

Maroszan - Bautista-Agut highlights
Flashscore

14:32 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) made it to the quarter-finals in Metz after defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-4, 6-4.

Ramos - Mannarino highlights
Flashscore

13:01 CET - Martina Trevisan (30) has given Italy the lead against France in the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against Alize Cornet (33). 

05:41 CET - Beginning with a couple of veterans in Metz as Fabio Fognini and Stan Wawrinka take on Alex Bublik and Luca van Assche.

Alex De Minaur faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Moving on to Sofia where Adrian Mannarino kicks off the day against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Billy Harris’ clash follows before Sebastian Baez wraps up the day as he takes on Pavel Kotov.

Meanwhile, France faces Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup while Spain clashes with Canada.

