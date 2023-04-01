Tennis Tracker: Indoor swing continues in Sofia as Thiem knocked out in Metz

The dust is still settling on the WTA Finals so it’s a fairly quiet day on the women’s circuit, but we will have all the action from the men’s indoor tournaments in Metz and Sofia right here on the Tennis Tracker.

01:02 CET - Here's out FlashMoment of the day.

00:05 CET - Czech Republic have won their opening BJK Cup tie with ease, beating reigning champions Switzerland in all three of the matches between the nations.

23:55 CET - Third seed Karen Khachanov (27) has advanced in Metz, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Constant Lestienne (31).

22:08 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has been knocked out in Metz after a tense three-set encounter with Ugo Humbert (25) in the opening round, with the Frenchman winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

21:12 CET - Czech Republic have won their opening BJK Cup tie against Switzerland thanks to Marie Bouzlova's (25) 6-4, 6-4 win over Viktorija Golubic (31).

19:55 CET - The opening match of the second tie in the Billie Jean Cup Finals has been won by Linda Noskova (18) of the Czech Republic, who has beaten Switzerland's Celine Naef (18) 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

17:07 CET - Roberto Bautista Agut (35) has won a marathon match in Sofia, beating Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in just over three hours.

13:47 CET - Slovenia have won their Billie Jean King Cup tie with Australia thanks to Tamara Zidansek's (25) 6-1, 6-4 victory over Daria Saville (29).

12:45 CET - The WTA season is now over but there's still some women's tennis to be played with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals Billie Jean King Cup Finals beginning today.

The first tie of the team event is Australia vs Slovenia, with Kaja Juvan (22) winning 6-4, 6-1 against Ajla Tomljanovic (30) this morning.

7:18 CET - WTA Finals winner Iga Swiatek (22) said after winning the tournament that she tried to avoid the distraction of the rankings while in Cancun. It proved a good strategy.

6:17 CET - We’ve got second-round action to look forward to today from Metz, France with Ugo Humbert (25) taking on Dominic Thiem (30) later today.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from Iga Swiatek’s (22) impressive WTA Finals win.