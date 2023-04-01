Slovenia beat Australia in opening Billie Jean King Cup Finals tie

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville
Reuters
Last year's Billie Jean King Cup runners-up Australia suffered an awful start to the Finals as they lost to Slovenia in their opening Group B match in Seville on Tuesday.

Kaja Juvan got outsiders Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic.

Former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1 6-4 to give Slovenia an unassailable lead, although a doubles rubber was still to be played.

A strong-looking Kazakhstan team are the other country in Group B.

The 12 qualifying nations are split into four sections of three with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Later on Tuesday, reigning champions Switzerland take on the Czech Republic.

