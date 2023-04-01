Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins Paris Masters, Pegula wins in Cancun semis

16:53 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic (36) defeated Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-4, 6-3 to win the Paris Masters final.
16:05 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) wins the first set in Paris to go one step closer to winning a record-equalling eighth title. The Serbian won the set 6-4 over Grigor Dimitrov (32).
15:24 CET - We are underway in the Paris Masters final between Novak Djokovic (36) and Grigor Dimitrov (32).
5:39 CET - Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Paris Masters, while Jessica Pegula defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in the semis of the WTA Finals.
The American will have to wait on the resumption of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek's interrupted match to know who her rival will be.