Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins Paris Masters, Pegula wins in Cancun semis

Today we will bring you the final of the Masters final in France as well as the start in Metz of another ATP French tournament. Importantly as well, the WTA Finals winner will be announced today, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:53 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic (36) defeated Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-4, 6-3 to win the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic - Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

Djokovic post-match interview Flashscore

16:05 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) wins the first set in Paris to go one step closer to winning a record-equalling eighth title. The Serbian won the set 6-4 over Grigor Dimitrov (32).

Follow the second set here.

15:24 CET - We are underway in the Paris Masters final between Novak Djokovic (36) and Grigor Dimitrov (32).

Follow the game live now.

5:39 CET - Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Paris Masters, while Jessica Pegula defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in the semis of the WTA Finals.

Pegula - Gauff highlights Flashscore

Pegula post-match interview Flashscore

The American will have to wait on the resumption of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek's interrupted match to know who her rival will be.